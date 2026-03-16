Facts: WIth 372 runs, Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the leading run scorer for Surrey Women this season.

With 385 runs, Davina Perrin is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire Women in this campaign.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Chance of Winning

Surrey Women had an incredible campaign this season as they ended the group stages with 11 wins in 14 games and ended up at the top of the table. Surrey Women head into this games with an unbeaten run of nine matches which includes seven wins. In the last match they beat Warwickshire Women by 25 runs.

Warwickshire Women had a solid season thus far as even though they have lost both games against Surrey Women,they have managed eight wins and ended up third on the table.They were brilliant in the Semifinals as they dominated against The Blaze Women. As per our calculations, Surrey Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Warwickshire Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Paige Scholfield has been brilliant so far in this campaign as she has been consistent and so far this seasonshe has scored 210 runs with an average of 52.50which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Sterre Kalis has lacked consistency this season, she has been brilliant thus far.In the Semifinals against The Blaze Women, she scored 45 off 33 ballswhich makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Toss Prediction

This venue has slightly favoured teams that have batted first.The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted firstregardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect overcast conditions during the game with minimum chances of any disruption.Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Surrey Women News & Player List

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Bryony Smith Batter Alice Capsey Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have been the standout team in the group stages this season as they ended up with 11 wins and were at the top of the table.

Warwickshire Women News & Player List

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Laura Harris All-rounder Emily Arlott All-rounder Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women were solid in the group stages as they ended up with eight wins and were third on the table. They beat The Blaze Women in the semifinals.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Head to Head

Surrey Women and Warwickshire Women have identical records in this fixture 3-3.Both teams went head to head twice this season and Surrey Women won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Surrey Women: 03

Warwickshire Women: 03

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Surrey Women and Warwickshire Women go head to head after both sides have had a brilliant season thus far. Surrey Women have been sensational in the group stages as they have been consistent and with 11 wins in 14 matches they ended up at the top of the table. They head into the finals after seven wins in the last nine matches and would be hoping to go all the way this season.Both teams went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Surrey Women dominated the game and in both matches they had a better opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Surrey openers have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Surrey Women’ top batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge missed the last few games due to international commitments but we expect her to return in the starting lineup aswith 372 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her sidewhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’ top batter

Davina Perrin struggled in the semifinals against The Blaze Women but that doesn’t change the fact she has been sensational thus far andwith 385 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her sidewhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Top Bowlers

Ryana Macdonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’ top bowler

Ryana Macdonald-Gay has been incredible this season. We expect her to return in the starting lineup aswith 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her sidewhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’ top bowler

Millie Taylor was sensational in the Semifinals as she bagged three wickets against The Blaze Women. Taylor is the leading wicket taker for Warwickshire Women thus far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.