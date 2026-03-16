Facts: The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 14 wickets in eight innings.

Durham Women’s Suzie Bates stands as the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 329 runs in nine innings.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women claimed the top spot on the points table after a resounding victory against Hampshire Women in the last match, having batted first and scored 188 runs. After the top order failed to make any contributions, Heather Graham and Ella Claridge brought some stability to the innings with knocks of 73 and 51* runs, respectively. This gave the bowlers enough to work with and they bundled out Hampshire Women for 151, taking home a solid 37-run victory.

Durham Women made strides in their campaign with a victory in the last encounter versus Somerset Women where the former posted a middling total of 154 runs. Suzie Bates, Hollie Armitage and Mady Villiers were the top contributors with 48, 41 and 39* runs, respectively, and the others were not as proactive. The bowlers almost failed at defending the total but reeled it back in their favor in the end, resulting in a six-run win by the skin of their teeth.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 66%

Durham Women chance of winning - 34%

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The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score low before first dismissal

In The Blaze Women’s last five fixtures, Marie Kelly has been the only recurring opener and she has led from the front with Georgia Elwiss and Tammy Beaumont. Together, the opening pairs have secured stands of 20, 22, 6, 3 and 92 runs, and there has only been one occasion where they succeeded in putting on a big score. Their inability to be competent in other games puts them on the backfoot against Durham Women.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

In the two matches held at Trent Bridge so far this season, the first match was tied and the second one was abandoned. However, out of 16 T20Is held here, the teams batting first emerged victorious ten times with an average first innings stand of 167. For the next match as well, batting first will be the top strategy.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a strong 35% likelihood of rain on match day at Nottingham with light rain and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Heather Graham All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have a powerful batting order and their target in the last match was impressive. Their middle order, in particular, is their strongest asset so far this season.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Mia Rogers Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have three losses and two wins in the five games leading up to this fixture but they do not have the firepower to outperform The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Durham Women faced each other once in the tournament and the former clinched victory by a seven-wicket margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

The Blaze Women - 1

Durham Women - 0

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Marie Kelly is The Blaze Women’s linchpin at the front and in the last three games, she has led the pack alongside Georgia Elwiss and Tammy Beaumont. However, their totals of 20, 22 and 6 runs have hardly been compelling while their counterparts at Durham Women are ahead in this regard. Suzie Bates’s partnership with Emma Marlow and Leah Dobson in the three matches leading up to this game have been convincing with 50, 5 and 38 runs together. The latter are on course to outmuscle The Blaze Women’s first wicket.

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The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss did not make a major impact during the previous game against Hampshire Women where she faced an early dismissal after scoring two runs. Despite her dry spell, she continues to be The Blaze Women’s top batter with 258 runs in eight innings. Averaging at 43.00, she is expected to come out on top against Durham Women.

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match panned as expected considering Suzie Bates was the top run scorer with 48 runs against Somerset Women. She is now out of reach at the top since she has amassed 329 runs in nine innings with an exceptional average of 36.55 which makes her the leading contender for the next match, too.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce emerged as The Blaze Women’s leading bowler against Hampshire Women, as predicted for the last game. She picked an impressive four-wicket haul in 3.1 overs which included a brilliant economy rate of 4.10. She has also extended her lead at the top with 14 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 12.57, making her the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Durham Women in the previous game versus Somerset Women where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 6.50. She maintains her position as their leading bowler overall with nine wickets in nine innings and an average of 26.88. She is expected to be their premier bowler against The Blaze Women.