Facts: Kathryn Bryce leads The Blaze Women with the bat, having accumulated 109 runs in two innings.

Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill is the second highest run-getter of the Vitality Blast Women with 132 runs in three innings.

The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women took on Lancashire Women for their second encounter and overcame a 170-run target to bag their first win of the season. The top three batters in their lineup did the grunt work and Georgia Elwiss was the leading batter with 53 runs while Kathryn Bryce and Marie Kelly contributed 49* and 40 runs, respectively. Although they lost three wickets in the process, The Blaze Women grabbed a competitive position in the standings.

Essex Women, on the other hand, remain undeterred by their initial defeat against Hampshire Women and won their second consecutive match as they faced Warwickshire Women last time out. In a rain-truncated game, Essex Women managed to rack in a 154-run total which put pressure on the Birmingham-rooted side. The score was a collective team effort with Alice Macleod as the standout batter with 44 runs, and the bowlers ensured that the opposition were 19 runs short of the total by the end of the match.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 70%

Essex Women chance of winning - 30%

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The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score high before first dismissal

Lauren Winfield-Hill is an absolute boon to Essex Women’s first wicket and the team made the best decision possible by taking her on loan from Yorkshire Women. This move has paid dividends which is evident by the fact that she has two 50+ scores in three matches so far. Skipper Grace Scrivens has been the weak link in the partnership and their totals of 55, 6 and 37, although impressive, have the scope to be better if the latter starts to pull her weight. Since Scrivens has shown signs of a revival in form, they are backed to put on a massive stand against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby has hosted ten T20I matches where the teams batting first have established an upper hand with six wins. Despite a terribly low average first innings score of 136, the surface is even more unforgiving on those chasing which reflects in their four victories. For the next match, too, batting first is going to be the top option.

Weather Report

Scattered showers, coupled with a 25% chance of rain, are expected at Derby and the temperature is set to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s batting strength won them the last match but they still fall short in front of Essex Women’s lineup.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women have the most formidable batters in the competition so far and their two-match winning streak is quite convincing. Moreover, bowlers like Esmae MacGregor are not to be trifled with given the form she has displayed.

The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

As this is the first encounter between The Blaze Women and Essex Women, there is no head-to-head record established yet.

The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss put on a second rate score of 15 runs together during The Blaze Women’s first encounter against Warwickshire Women. In the following game against Lancashire Women, though, they were unstoppable and went on to pile on 101 runs before losing a wicket. Despite this skyward rise in their form, Essex Women’s openers are more dependable and their consistency is the key; Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens make for a powerful pair and their scores of 55, 6 and 37 runs in the last three matches are brilliant. They returned stronger after a dip in performance and will be favored to build on this momentum.

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The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Kathryn Bryce emerged as The Blaze Women’s top batter in the first outing against Warwickshire Women with an unbeaten 60, and she was the second leading batter in the previous encounter versus Lancashire Women where she remained unbeaten on 49. She stands as their leading run scorer overall with 109 runs, and she is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored for Essex Women for two matches in a row before succumbing to the law of averages and getting dismissed for 21 runs in the last game against Warwickshire Women. However, she is the only one from the team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone with 132 runs in three innings along with an average of 44.00. She remains the top choice against The Blaze Women as well.

The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Elwiss is an outstanding all-rounder and she currently leads The Blaze Women’s bowling unit with three wickets in two innings. She was the joint leading wicket-taker in both matches so far, having taken two wickets in the first and one more in the second. With a remarkable average of 19.66, she is the top contender for the next match.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match turned out to be accurate considering Esmae MacGregor emerged as the top wicket-taker for Essex Women for the third time in a row. She has a massive lead over the others with a grand total of nine wickets and a phenomenal average of 9.11, making her the leading pick for the next game.