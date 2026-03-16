Facts: The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with ten wickets in seven innings.

Hampshire Women are fourth in the standings while The Blaze Women are one spot higher in third position.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women’s winning streak came to a screeching halt in the last game against Warwickshire Women where the Kirstie Gordon-led team failed to chase down a 172-run target. Their opening batter, Tammy Beaumont, made a valuable contribution with a 44-run knock but the others were a touch ineffective. The team ended up losing eight wickets and conceded defeat by 25 runs.

Hampshire Women saved themselves from the jaws of defeat against Somerset Women as the former scored 169 runs while batting first. Freya Kemp top-scored with an unbeaten 65 while openers Charli Knott and Maia Bouchier scored 43 runs apiece. The bowlers allowed Somerset Women to get close during the chase but just about managed to keep them in check, having won by a close margin of five runs.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 57%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 43%

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The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier has been Hampshire Women’s mainstay opener this season and she has been partnered with Charli Knott and Ella McCaughan in the last five matches. Her collaboration with the latter reached a saturation and their totals of 15 and 8 runs were hardly compelling. However, after she was dropped in favor of Charli Knott, the first wicket saw a dramatic improvement with scores of 80, 57 and 20 runs in the three matches they opened together, and the bookmakers are convinced they have the firepower to put on another spectacle.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

Queen's Park is yet to host a T20I so far but the venue has hosted three One Day Internationals, out of which two went in favor of the chasing side. The average score of 204 with the first bat is rather low and the toss winner will want to field first on this wicket in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With the temperature touching 21 degrees Celsius at Chesterfield, the chance of rain is as low as 20% along with a cloudy outlook.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have to up the ante with a better batting performance in the next match and they certainly have enough in the arsenal to overcome Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women have three defeats and two wins leading up to this match and they have their work cut out, especially in terms of their bowling attack.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Hampshire Women are going to take on each other for the first time in the tournament, and there is no existing record between the sides.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Marie Kelly and Tammy Beaumont’s partnership for The Blaze Women’s first wicket has seen a gradual upswing in the last three games but it was not nearly substantial enough to be mildly competitive. They secured totals of 22, 6 and 3 runs before the fall of the first wicket, and they certainly pale in comparison to Hampshire Women. Maia Bouchier and Charli Knott have taken things to the next level with partnerships of 80, 57 and 20 runs in the previous three outings, and there is no doubt about the fact that they are the top opening pair for the next fixture.

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The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss was not a major contributor in the previous match against Warwickshire Women where she scored 23 runs before losing her wicket, but her standing as their top batter overall remains unchanged with 256 runs in seven innings. Averaging at 51.20, she is the top pick to be their leading scorer against Hampshire Women.

Charli Knott to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Charli Knott was tied for second place in the last encounter against Hampshire Women, having scored 43 runs. However, she is among the top bowlers for The Blaze Women with 235 runs in seven innings along with an average of 47.00. Based on her form, she is expected to emerge as their standout batter in the next match.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce delivered her best bowling performance during the last outing against Warwickshire Women, having bagged a remarkable four-wicket haul in her four-over spell. She now stands as their leading bowler overall with ten wickets in seven innings, and her average of 16.30 is brilliant which makes her the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith took part in her second game of the season against Somerset Women last time around and came out on top as she claimed two wickets in four overs along with an economy rate of 6.50. She has a total of three wickets in two innings and an average of 21.33 which is amongst the best in the team, making her the leading choice against The Blaze Women, too.