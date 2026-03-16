Facts: The Blaze Women beat Lancashire Women earlier in the Vitality Blast Women by a margin of seven wickets.

Lancashire Women trumped The Blaze Women in their T20 Women’s County Cup encounter by a seven-wicket margin via the DLS method.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women are enjoying a flawless run in the tournament so far as the only team who remain undefeated. They overcame Durham Women in the last match after the latter posted 188 runs on the board. The Blaze Women did not have to break a sweat in order to complete the chase, considering the fact that Tammy Beaumont anchored the innings with an 81-run knock. The rest did just enough to make it over the line, and they won by a solid margin of seven wickets in the end.

Lancashire Women, on the other hand, have had a mediocre campaign until now and their mixture of results makes their form difficult to gauge. They lost three out of the first four matches before they finally had some respite with a two-match winning streak. With Eve Jones and Emma Lamb back to the opening wicket together, their chances of giving The Blaze Women a fight have improved slightly.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 55%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 45%

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The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score low before first dismissal

There is absolutely no consistency in The Blaze Women’s first wicket partnerships and that makes them entirely unpredictable going into the next match. For the first four completed games of the season, Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss opened for the team before the latter was replaced by Tammy Beaumont in the previous match. The openers secured totals of 3, 92, 2, 101 and 15 in the tournament so far. Given that there is no stability whatsoever, they are on the backfoot for the upcoming fixture as well.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Grace Road is yet to host a game in the present tournament but three matches have been held at the venue in the Vitality Blast Men this season. The teams fielding first have seen more success with two victories so far, and the average first innings score of 171 is not entirely safe. This makes chasing the optimal strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

The weather at Leicester will be conducive for the match since there is absolutely no threat of rain. The skies are going to remain sunny with the temperature soaring to 28 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women already had a powerful batting lineup but the addition of Tammy Beaumont is the cherry on top.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batting performances have been lacking but Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have the potential to make things better for the team.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Lancashire Women are currently tied with one victory each in two head-to-head matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

The Blaze Women - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Lancashire Women and The Blaze Women have both been plagued with inconsistency in terms of opening partnerships, and the latter have been particularly unstable at the front. Marie Kelly is the mainstay for The Blaze Women and in the last three games, she has led the pack alongside Tammy Beaumont and Georgia Elwiss, having added 3, 92 and 2 runs to the first wicket. Lancashire Women’s openers have shown progress as Eve Jones and Emma Lamb took over, and the pair scored 60 runs together in the previous match. In the two matches prior to that, Tilly Kesteven, Emma Lamb and Seren Smale opened in different combinations, and they secured totals of 7 and 0. Considering their upward trajectory, Lancashire Women are expected to put on a superior first partnership.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce has been an incredibly consistent batter for The Blaze Women with 201 runs in five innings which includes two half-centuries. She was not the leading run scorer in the game against Durham Women where she scored 39 runs, but despite this downtrend in performance she is expected to come out on top.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was the leading run scorer against Somerset Women where she notched up 32 runs. She is yet to come into her own in the present tournament, given that she has amassed a total of 37 runs in two innings. Despite this, she is anticipated to come good in the next game.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn participated in her second match of the season in the previous outing against Durham Women where she picked two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.25. She has three wickets in two innings along with an exceptional average of 17.33, and remains the favorite for the upcoming match.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross took part in her first match of the season against Somerset Women where she claimed three wickets in four overs and earned an economy rate of 5.25. After a single game, she has a stellar average of 7.00 and will be expected to be the premier bowler against The Blaze Women, too.