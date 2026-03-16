Facts: Georgia Elwiss is The Blaze Women’s top bowler with three wickets and the second leading batter with 105 runs in two innings.

All-rounder Alex Griffiths is the leading batter for Somerset Women with 50 runs in two innings, having remained not out on 36 in the first game.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women went on to take their first victory of the season after their first game ended in a tie. They faced Lancashire Women in the previous encounter where the latter scored 169 runs to kick off the match. The Blaze Women had no trouble getting past the total as the top order set the team up for success, and it was a major step up from the first fixture against Warwickshire Women where their chase was thwarted at the last moment.

On the contrary, Somerset Women have had an awful start to their campaign and they enter this match on the back of two defeats. After they scored a mere 131 runs while batting first during the first encounter against Surrey Women, they were just as abysmal with the bat in the second match versus Essex Women where they failed to chase down a straightforward 149-run target by getting bundled out for 84 runs.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 65%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Rebecca Odgers has the potential to put on a big individual score but her partnership with AC Munday for Somerset Women’s first wicket is on tenterhooks at the moment. They posted 39 runs on the board but their performance took a sharp turnaround with seven runs before the first dismissal in the second game. So far, their trajectory looks far from promising which puts them at a disadvantage against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Trent Bridge is ideal for batters and it supports big scores, making batting first the advantageous strategy. Nine out of 15 T20I matches went in favor of those setting the target, and in the last match between Warwickshire Women and The Blaze Women this season, the former elected to bat first. Although the match was tied, the decision remains optimal for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 45% chance of rain and showers are expected to put a damper on the game with the temperature reaching 14 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s top order is much superior to that of Somerset Women and their prowess with the bat is going to be difficult to challenge.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Wicket-keeper Amelie Munday Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have their work cut out in every aspect of the game, and their batting is particularly off the mark.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Somerset Women have not secured a head-to-head record yet since this is their first meeting.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday’s partnership for Somerset Women has been far from ideal in the tournament so far and their paltry score of seven runs in the second match against Essex Women did not make the cut. In the first game, they scored 39 runs together which was adequate but given that their performance has gone south, The Blaze Women’s openers have the upper hand. Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss started their campaign with a score of 15 runs, and they went on to secure a whopping 101 runs together in the following match. Based on their present form, they are the superior opening wicket in the upcoming game.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women T20 Trent Bridge, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.85 Bet Now!

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce is in solid form at the moment and she is on a roll; after scoring a 60-run unbeaten half-century in the first game, she remained not out on 49 in the following game against Lancashire Women. With 109 runs in two innings, she is their top batter and will be expected to be their standout scorer once more.

Rebecca Odgers to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Rebecca Odgers scored 27 runs in the first game of the season where she was the second leading batter, and she was not particularly helpful in the second match against Essex Women with a mere six runs. She is the team’s second highest run-getter with 33 runs in two innings and an average of 16.50, but has potential to come back stronger against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Elwiss was the joint leading bowler for The Blaze Women against Lancashire Women with one wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 8.00. She is now the top bowler for the team overall with three wickets in two innings. Moreover, her average of 19.66 is splendid which puts her in a favorable position for the next game as well.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

In Somerset Women’s second outing against Essex Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was the second leading wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 5.25. She is second among the bowlers overall with two wickets in two innings, and despite a subpar average of 23.50, she is anticipated to be the top bowler against The Blaze Women.