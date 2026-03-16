The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Match Prediction
BLAZ
42%
Chance of Winning
SUR
58%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Grace Harris and Ryana Macdonald-Gay are the joint leading bowlers for Surrey Women with ten wickets apiece in eight innings.
- The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce remains the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets in eight innings.
- The Blaze Women have a 1-0 record against Surrey Women in the competition this season.
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning
The Blaze Women’s hope of recovering from their unseemly defeat was thwarted by the rain during the last match versus Durham Women. This pushed them back down to second place as they currently have six wins, one loss, one tie and no matches without results.The team have been quite competitive this season, having been defeated just once despite their mixed bag of results throughout their campaign.
Surrey Women returned to winning ways after tying their match with Essex Women, having beaten Warwickshire Women in the last game. The latter scored 139 runs which was not a defendable total by any means and, naturally, Surrey Women were able to chase it down with ease. The middle order’s contribution was vital to their success, particularly as Emma Jones top-scored with 46 runs. In the end,they overcame the target with six wickets in hand.
- The Blaze Women chance of winning - 42%
- Surrey Women chance of winning - 58%
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips
Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal
For a large part of Surrey Women’s campaign, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge opened together for the team before the latter was replaced by Rachel King and Alice Monaghan in the last two matches. Their scores, however, have hardly been convincing this season as the openers added 1, 25, 4, 3 and 31 runs to the first wicket in the previous five games. Since there is no consistency whatsoever,the openers are not on course to set up a competitive standagainst The Blaze Women.
Match Prediction Best Odds
The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction
Two out of three games held at Trent Bridge this season were washed out and the remaining match turned out to be a tiebetween Warwickshire Women and The Blaze Women. However, the toss winner elected to bat first on that occasion and it will remain the favorite choice in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
The forecast at Nottingham is clearwith no sign of the rain whatsoever, and the weather will be sunny with the temperature soaring to 31 degrees Celsius.
The Blaze Women Player List
Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Marie Kelly
|
Batter
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Ella Claridge
|
Batter
|
Michaela Kirk
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Cassidy McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
The Blaze Women Team Form
The Blaze Women have three wins, a loss and a match without a result in the last five games. Their batters need to improve their performance, though, in order to give Surrey Women a fair fight.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Jones
|
Batter
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Batter
|
Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
|
Emily Burke
|
Bowler
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women are dominant this season and their performance with the bat is absolutely unmatched.
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head
The Blaze Women eked out a 17-run victoryin the last match against Surrey Women during the early stages of the tournament.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
The Blaze Women - 1
Surrey Women - 0
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds
The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women
Bryony Smith has been Surrey Women’s mainstay in the tournament but she opened with three different partners in the last three matches. Having led the innings with Alice Monaghan, Rachel King and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, the team has had erratic partnerships of 1, 25 and 4 runs in the last three matches. Although The Blaze Women’s Marie Kelly, Georgia Elwiss and Tammy Beaumont have only been marginally better with stands of 20, 22 and 6 runs in the previous three outings,the Kirstie Gordon-led side are backed to achieve a better opening totalthan Surrey Women.
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women
T20
Trent Bridge, null
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters
Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Georgia Elwiss scored a measly two runs in the last completed game against Hampshire Women buther position as the team’s top batter remains unthreatened with 258 runsin eight innings. She has three half-centuries under her belt along with an average of 43.00, and remains the top choice for the next match.
Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
Grace Harris was not very fruitful in the previous game against Warwickshire Women where she contributed ten runs before her dismissal.She, however, retains the top spot with 200 runsin eight innings which includes two half-centuries. With an average of 25.00, she is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.
The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Kathryn Bryce put on a stellar performance against Hampshire Women where she delivered 3.1 overs, bagged four overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.10.She solidified her position as their leading bowler with 14 wicketsin eight innings and an excellent average of 12.57 which makes her the top contender against Surrey Women.
Alice Davidson-Richards to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Davidson-Richards emerged as the top bowler in the last gameagainst Warwickshire Women, her second game of the tournament, where she picked three wickets in 2.3 overs with an economy rate of 4.40. She also has an exceptional average of 12.33, and continues to be the leading choice against The Blaze Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- The Blaze Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Surrey Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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