The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women
BLAZ
67%
Chance of Winning
WAR
33%
Batery
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with 17 wickets in 11 innings.
- Warwickshire Women’s Davina Perrin is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 384 runs in 13 innings.
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning
The Blaze Women took a landslide victory against Hampshire Womenin the previous match to secure their spot in the semi-final. Batting first, the former piled on 164 runs with a major contribution from the top order; openers Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss were prolific with scores of 57 and 53* runs, respectively. Hampshire Women had trouble chasing down the total and they were kept down to 137 by the end of the innings, giving The Blaze Women a 27-run triumph.
Warwickshire Women fell short against finalists Surrey Womenin the last encounter where the latter posted a massive total of 204 runs. The Birmingham team struggled during their chase and the entire top order was rendered useless right at the start. The middle order, though, brought some stability to the innings with Laura Harris’ 42 as the leading score. Despite this, they lost nine wickets in the process and conceded defeat by 25 runs.
- The Blaze Women chance of winning - 67%
- Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 33%
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips
Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal
Warwickshire Women’s opening partnerships have seen a gradual decline over the course of the season, and their stands in the last five matches are not convincing in the slightest. Meg Austin and Davina Perrin have been the mainstay openers for nearly the entire season,and they added 7, 15, 0, 0 and 39 runs to the first wicket. Their collaboration has not yielded desired results which puts them in a precarious position for the next game.
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Kennington Oval has been overwhelmingly in favor ofthose batting first who have won five out of seven games so far. The chasing side won once and the remaining game was tied, and the average first innings score of 176 is competitive. The toss winning side will want to set the target in the semi-final, too.
Weather Report
London will be mostly cloudy on match daywith a slight 20% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
The Blaze Women Player List
Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michaela Kirk
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Ella Claridge
|
Batter
|
Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Cassidy McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Higham
|
Bowler
The Blaze Women Team Form
The Blaze Women are a competitive side and despite the hurdles they faced this season, they finished second on the points table. Their batting is quite powerful and they are favored for the next match.
Warwickshire Women Player List
Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Austin
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-rounder
|
Amuruthaa Surenkumar
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Hardwick
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis (C)
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Brett
|
Bowler
|
Millie Taylor
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Women Team Form
Warwickshire Women come into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Surrey Women, and their batting performance was not up to the mark.
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head
Warwickshire Women lead their head-to-head tallyagainst The Blaze Women with a 1-0 scoreline so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
The Blaze Women - 0
Warwickshire Women - 1
Tie - 1
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds
The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women
Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss had a dry spell in the tournament which was put to an end in the last game -the pair secured totals of 102, 4 and 5 runs for The Blaze Women’s first wicketin the last three games. On the other hand, Warwickshire Women’s Meg Austin and Davina Perrin stagnated with scores of 7, 15 and 0 runs in the previous three encounters. Since The Blaze Women showed a turn-around in form last time around, they are expected to bring the big guns to the upcoming game as well.
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women
T20
Kennington Oval, null
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Kathryn Bryce was not the top scorer last time out against Hampshire Women where she scored 37 runs before her dismissal. However,she retains her lead at the top with 370 runs in 12 inningsand an average of 46.25. She also has three half-centuries under her belt and will be expected to do well in the next match.
Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter
Davina Perrin did not contribute much in the last outing against Surrey Women, having scored a mere seven runs before losing her wicket.She is the leading batter for the team in the tournament with 384 runs in 13 innings, and her average of 29.53 makes her the favorite to come good in the upcoming match.
The Blaze Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous match against Hampshire Women, Kathryn Bryce emerged as the joint leading bowler for The Blaze Women with a single wicket in three overs along with an economy rate of 9.00.She leads their bowling attack overall with 17 wickets in 11 inningsand an impressive average of 14.82. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler against Warwickshire Women.
Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler
Millie Taylor was tied for second place in the previous encounter with Surrey Women where her three-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 9.66.She is the team’s top wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 14 inningsand an average of 16.10, and she is anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze Women
- The Blaze Women to win @ 1.50 (Batery)
- Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.60 (Batery)
Batery
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