Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor is the second highest wicket-taker of the Vitality Blast Women with ten wickets in seven innings.

Essex Women’s Esmae MacGregor has furthered her lead as the tournament’s leading bowler with 14 wickets in six innings.

Essex Women beat Warwickshire Women in their previous encounter this season.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women are keeping themselves in title contention and their victory over Hampshire Women in the last game helped their cause. Having batted first, Warwickshire Women managed to secure a total of 178 runs - opener Meg Austin laid down the foundation with a half-century, having scored 51 runs. They had a solid score on the board to defend and the bowlers absolutely delivered as they kept Hampshire Women down to 165 runs by the end of the second innings, edging out a 13-run victory.

Essex Women are among the bottom teams and their trajectory does not look promising, especially after losing to Surrey Women in the previous match. The former batted first and piled on 148 runs which was not a total the team could defend. Openers Grace Scrivens and Lauren Winfield-Hill were the only contributors with 39 and 36 runs, respectively, and the others were hardly of any help. Although the bowlers did the best they could by toppling five of Surrey Women’s wickets, they ended up losing by five wickets since the score was paltry.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 56%

Essex Women chance of winning - 44%

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Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Davina Perrin has been a reliable opening batter in the competition so far and she has had two different partners, having opened alongside Abigail Freeborn and Meg Austin. Both opening pairs delivered the results the team needed as they added 70, 62, 43, 9 and 33 runs to the first wicket in the previous five outings. Seeing as their scores have steadily improved, the bookmakers are confident they have what it takes to keep this momentum up.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

The toss winners elected to field first three out of four times at Edgbaston this season but to their dismay, they had no luck whatsoever as those batting first emerged victorious in all four encounters. The average first innings score of 176 is quite high which gives the bowlers a fair chance to defend the total. In the upcoming game, batting first will be the toss winner’s top choice.

Weather Report

The chance of rain stands at 20% at Birmingham with a gloomy outlook and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Bethan Ellis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women are eying a hat trick as they have two consecutive wins prior to this game, and they definitely have the batting prowess to achieve that.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Madeline Penna.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women come into this game on the back of three defeats on the trot, and their batters do not have the resolve to fight Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and Essex Women went up against each other earlier in the tournament, and the latter clinched victory by 19 runs via the D/L method.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Warwickshire Women - 0

Essex Women - 1

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Both sides have had nearly equally competitive opening partnerships in the tournament but Warwickshire Women’s progression has been quite impressive so far. Davina Perrin has been their mainstay from the start of the season, having opened with Abigail Freeborn and Meg Austin. Their stands of 70, 62 and 43 in the last three matches are incredibly convincing and the consistency is remarkable. Although Essex Women’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens have secured totals of 75, 47 and 1 in the previous three encounters, Warwickshire Women’s openers are favored to get the better of their counterparts in the Chelmsford-based side.

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Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Natasha Wraith to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Natasha Wraith remained not out on 38 in the previous match against Hampshire Women, and even though she was not the top batter during the innings, she has shown brilliant form with a total of 167 runs in four innings and an average of 83.50. She has two half-centuries under her belt and remains the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

In the last encounter against Surrey Women, opener Lauren Winfield-Hill was the second leading batter for Essex Women with 36 runs. Overall, she maintains a massive lead over the others with 186 runs in six innings. With an average of 31.00, she is the top pick against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Millie Taylor was tied as Warwickshire Women’s top bowler in the last outing versus Hampshire Women where her three-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 6.33. In the tournament so far, she is their top wicket-taker with ten wickets in seven innings along with an exceptional average of 12.60, making her the favorite for the next game as well.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game against Surrey Women, Esmae MacGregor emerged as their top wicket-taker with an impressive three-wicket haul in four overs along with an economy rate of 8.25. She has extended her lead at the top with 14 wickets in six innings and an excellent average of 12.85 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming match.