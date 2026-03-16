Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor and Issy Wong are the second and third leading wicket-takers of the Vitality Blast Women with eight wickets in six innings.

Hampshire Women’s Ella McCaughan is the top run scorer of the tournament with 327 runs in five innings.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women are still fighting to keep their title hopes alive as they took a third victory against an inferior Durham Women last time around. The latter posted a 162-run total on the board and the target was, by all means, attainable. Warwickshire Women made no haste in getting over the line and their advance was led by wicket-keeper batter Natasha Wraith who scored 56 runs. Opener Davina Perrin was also up there but she fell short of a half-century by a single run, having been dismissed for 49. Nevertheless, the others carried on in her stead and gave the team a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Hampshire Women, too, are fighting for a higher position in the standings and their victory against Essex Women certainly helped their cause. The former posted a formidable score of 195 runs on the board where opener Ella McCaughan was the star once again with a brilliant 106-run knock, followed by Charli Knott’s unbeaten 72. They gave the bowlers a fighting chance and the latter absolutely delivered, having kept their rivals down to 153 runs. The Southampton team managed to bag a victory by 42 runs.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 38%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire Women’s openers have showcased overwhelmingly positive displays in the tournament until now. While Davina Perrin has been their linchpin right from the start, she opened with Abigail Freeborn for a majority of the season before the latter was replaced by Meg Austin in the last match. The openers added 62, 43, 9, 33, 70 and 17 runs to the first wicket in the six matches they have played. Barring two subpar scores, they scored big together and will be expected to do so again in the next match.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The advantage at Edgbaston lies with those fielding first but they have had no luck in the tournament so far, considering those batting first took all three victories. The average score of 176 while batting first has been quite a comfortable total and chasing appears difficult. For the upcoming game, the toss winning skipper will be keen to set the target.

Weather Report

A 35% prediction for the rain is prevalent at Birmingham and scattered showers are expected to cause disruptions. The temperature will reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Bethan Ellis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batting has improved steadily over the course of the season and they have the firepower to give Hampshire Women a run for their money.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batters have showcased solid performances with the bat and their consistency is truly commendable.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and Hampshire Women will take on each other for the first time in the competition and no record has been established yet.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Hampshire Women’s Maia Bouchier and Ella McCaughan have the capacity to hammer the ball and give the opposition a run for their money but their collaboration has not reflected that in the slightest, largely due to their inconsistency individually. In the last three matches, they scored 15, 8 and 16 runs before the first dismissal but their upcoming rivals are in a much better position. Meg Austin, Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn have all opened for the team and their scores of 62, 43 and 9 runs in the previous three matches are outstanding. They are, naturally, the top opening partnership for the next game.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women T20 Edgbaston, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now!

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Natasha Wraith to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Natasha Wraith has taken part in three innings for Warwickshire Women so far and she has two centuries under her belt, the second of which was scored in the last game against Durham Women with 56 runs. She has 129 runs in the tournament so far and her average of 64.50 is the best of the team which makes her the top contender against Hampshire Women as well.

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering opener Ella McCaughan top-scored for Hampshire Women with a 106-run century. She also has three half-centuries in the tournament so far and stands as the team’s leading batter with 327 runs in five innings and an average of 81.75. She is, undoubtedly, the leading choice for the next game, too.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Issy Wong to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Issy Wong was the joint leading bowler for Warwickshire Women in the last match against Durham Women where she picked two wickets in three overs and earned an economy rate of 6.33. She is also tied for the top spot overall with eight wickets in six innings and a stellar average of 17.25, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Rebecca Tyson to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Tyson’s spell against Essex Women in the last match was not particularly effective since she failed to take any wickets in three overs. However, her position at the top remains unchallenged as she has eight wickets in five innings along with a remarkable bowling average of 19.62. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Warwickshire Women.