Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor is the second leading bowler of the tournament with six wickets in four innings.

Grace Potts stands as Lancashire Women’s top bowler so far with five wickets in three innings.

Warwickshire Women are the table toppers of the Vitality Blast Women thus far with two wins in four games.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women made a middle-of-the-road start to their campaign this season with a tie against The Blaze Women but they only went uphill from there with two wins and a loss. They were absolutely dominant against Somerset Women and Durham Women, and they were particularly brilliant with the bat on both occasions. Both matches were played at Edgbaston, Warwickshire Women’s home ground, and their advantage is rather apparent.

Lancashire Women, on the other hand, are having a less-than ideal tournament so far with two defeats and one victory. Their batting has regressed over the course of the season and they found success on one occasion where they took on Durham Women. However, their game against Hampshire Women was their lowest point in the season until now where their 122-run total was not nearly enough to keep the team afloat. Needless to say, they are a long way off their rivals going into the next match.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 61%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 39%

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Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score low before first dismissal

Tilly Kesteven and Katie Mack made a promising start to the tournament with 50 runs on the board but neither of the batters were impactful in the next two games. They scored measly totals of 16 and 4 runs thereafter, and it does not help that Mack and Kesteven are averaging at 28.33 and 21.00, respectively, which is rather low. To make matters worse, Warwickshire Women’s bowling attack is on the money at the moment which could thwart Lancashire Women’s chances further.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at Edgbaston in the tournament so far and both games went favorably for those batting first. Somerset Women made the mistake of fielding first in the last game against Warwickshire Women and they suffered a huge defeat. The average first innings score of 183 is quite competitive and the toss winner will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are predicted at Birmingham with a 25% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Katie George Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batting is excellent but their bowling is extremely reliable this season.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Tilly Kesteven Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Tara Norris Bowler Grace Johnson Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are struggling with the bat and that puts them at a disadvantage against table-toppers Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and Lancashire Women are slated to meet for the first time and they come into this game with no prior record.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Both Warwickshire Women and Lancashire Women’s opening wickets have followed a similar trajectory in the tournament so far. For the latter, Tilly Kesteven and Katie Mack started with a massive 50-run stand but their performance trailed off in a sharp manner with totals of 16 and 4 in the following two matches. Warwickshire Women’s Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn have only been slightly better in this aspect with totals of 9, 33 and 70 runs in the first three games of the season. Their first wicket has better potential for improvement in the upcoming fixture.

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Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin added a mere 15 runs to her tally in the previous game against Somerset Women but her lead at the top remains untouched, having garnered a total of 142 runs in four innings. This includes a half-century with 87 runs and an average of 35.50 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming match.

Katie Mack to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack’s five-ball duck in the last match against Hampshire Women in the last match was not helpful for the team in the slightest but she continues to dominate with the bat despite that, having amassed 85 runs in three innings. Her average of 28.33 is the best of the team and she is expected to come good against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Georgia Davis emerged as Warwickshire Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous outing versus Somerset Women with three wickets in four innings and an economy rate of 3.00, although she was tied for the spot. She is also the joint leading bowler overall with six wickets in four innings and a stellar average of 18.16, making her the favorite for the next game.

Grace Potts to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Potts was the joint highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women during the match against Hampshire Women where she bagged one wicket in her three-over spell along with an economy rate of 7.33. She is the top bowler for the team with five wickets in three innings and an average of 15.20, and she remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.