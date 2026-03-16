Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Davina Perrin has made her way up to third place in the tournament’s run charts with 127 runs in three innings.

Ellie Anderson leads Somerset Women’s bowling attack with four wickets in two innings so far.

Warwickshire Women are placed third on the points table in the competition thus far with one win, a loss and a tie.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women suffered their first loss of the season against Essex Women in the last game, and the match was reduced due to a downpour. The latter batted first and they managed to pile on 154 runs in 14 overs. The Birmingham-based side struggled during their chase and they scored 139 runs by the end of their innings; Sterre Kalis’s 52 was the standout performance but it was not enough and the team fell short by a 19-run margin via the D/L method.

Somerset Women ended up losing to Essex Women during their previous outing as well, despite a mediocre total of 149 runs from the latter. Somerset Women were absolutely not able to respond to this target and they collapsed with a measly 84 runs on the board. Fran Wilson top-scored with just 25 runs and it was clear that the team were all out of sorts, and their 65-run defeat puts them on the backfoot.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 63%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 37%

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Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday have both been unable to do justice to Somerset Women’s first wicket in the tournament so far. After securing 39 runs in the first game against Surrey Women, their performance took a downturn in the following fixture where they notched up a mere seven runs before the first dismissal. Moreover, Odgers and Munday have unimpressive averages of 16.50 and 8.50, respectively, which puts them on the backfoot.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The last match held at Edgbaston was between Warwickshire Women and Durham Women where the former elected to bat first. They were successful since they won and their 190+ score was convincing, making batting first the top preference for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are forecast at Birmingham and the possibility of precipitation stands at 25% with the temperature reaching 16 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Katie George Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women have a strong opening wicket but the contribution from the other batters has not been up to the mark.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Wicket-keeper Amelie Munday Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batters are woefully out of form and at this point, they hardly stand a chance against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and Somerset Women have no head-to-head record going into this match since it marks their first encounter in the tournament.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and AC Munday are struggling to hit the ground running and despite a competitive 39-run partnership in the first game against Surrey Women, the pair took a huge blow at the hands of Essex Women’s bowlers in the last match as they were restricted to seven runs. Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn, Warwickshire Women’s openers, had a much better trajectory as their 17-run stand did not suffice against The Blaze Women but they built on it and absolutely thrashed Durham Women’s bowlers by putting on a partnership of 70 runs. Since their performance improved drastically, they have the edge against Somerset Women in this regard.

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Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin took some time to bed in as she found herself dismissed for a mere 12 runs in the first game but managed to give Durham Women’s bowlers a run for their money with an 87-run knock. She has 99 runs in two innings with an average of 49.50, making her the top choice against Somerset Women as well.

Rebecca Odgers to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter and opener Rebecca Odgers failed to make a valuable contribution to Somerset Women’s last outing against Essex Women where she scored six runs before her dismissal. She was the second highest scorer against Surrey Women and currently stands second overall with 27 runs. Despite a low average of 16.50, she is expected to find her rhythm in the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Despite delivering a wicketless four-over spell against The Blaze Women in the first game, skipper Georgia Davis found her footing against Durham Women in the following match where she picked three wickets. She is tied for the top spot among Warwickshire Women’s bowling attack and her average of 20.00 is promising, and she remains the leading pick for the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington made a subpar start to Somerset Women’s campaign considering she failed to capture any wickets against Surrey Women. She went on to become the second leading bowler against Essex Women with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 5.25. She is also the second highest wicket-taker for the team and has a brilliant average of 23.50 which makes her the top contender for the next match.