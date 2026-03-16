Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor continues to be third highest among the tournament’s bowlers with 13 wickets in ten innings.

Surrey Women beat Warwickshire Women by three wickets in their solitary T20 Women’s County Cup encounter this year.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

After a four-match winning streak, Lancashire Women put the brakes on Warwickshire Women’s blitz this season as the latter were kept down to 123 runs last time around. Katie George was left stranded on 30 as the other end crumbled under pressure. The total was not competitive in any way, shape or form and the bowlers had to face the brunt of it asLancashire Women went hammer and tongs to finish the game, taking victory by a margin of seven wickets against the Birmingham-based side.

Surrey Women were thwarted by forces outside their control as the rain put a damper on their chances of victory. After posting 159 runs on the board - with Phoebe Franklin’s 48* and Kira Chathli’s 44* as the top scores - the bowlers had to deal with a damp pitch whichallowed Essex Women to tie the match via the D/L method.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 42%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 58%

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Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s collaboration yielded varying scores over the tournament which made them unpredictable, and their unreliability as an opening pair did not bode well for Surrey Women. After opening for the team for a majority of the season, the latter’s midseason exit brought Rachel King onto the scene. In the last five games,the team has had first partnerships of 25, 4, 3, 31 and 0. Their consistency, or the lack thereof, puts the opening wicket in a precarious position.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

The vote is split 3-3 at Edgbaston between teams wanting to bat and field first this season but the pitch has largely favored those batting first,having won five out of six times so far. The average stand of 171 is defensible at this venue and the toss winning side’s preference will lie with batting first.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rain is predicted at Birminghamand the conditions will remain overcast. The temperature is set to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Laura Harris Batter Katie George All-rounder Amuruthaa Surenkumar Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s four-match streak of victories was put to an abrupt end, and their batting performance was to blame for their inability to compete with Lancashire Women.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris, Rachel King, Emily Burke.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Rachel King Batter Alice Monaghan Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Emily Burke Bowler Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women will certainly feel the absence of their most prolific batter, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, but the other batters have the firepower to put on strong performances.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women’s first and only encounter with Surrey Women was during the T20 Women’s County Cup this year where thelatter won with three wickets to spare.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Warwickshire Women - 0

Surrey Women - 1

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith’s partnership with Danni Wyatt-Hodge was on tenterhooks and their scores were scant with three and four runs in two of the last three games. However, Rachel King replaced the latter in the previous game against Essex Women where the newly established opening pair added 25 runs to the first wicket. Nevertheless, Warwickshire Women have dealt with their change in opening batters better as Meg Austin, Issy Wong and Davina Perrin have all opened the previous three matches. They secured stands of 39, 59 and 10 runs, andthe Birmingham-rooted side are favored by the bookmakersto achieve a better opening result than Surrey Women’s first wicket.

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Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Meg Austin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Meg Austin was the second highest scorer for Warwickshire Women in the last match as she scored 29 runsbefore her dismissal. She has taken part in five innings so far and amassed 144 runs which includes a half-century. With an average of 28.80, she is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Grace Harris was out on a two-ball duck in the last game against Essex Women but that is rather unseemly for her considering she has inherited the position of top batter after Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s exit.She now has 190 runs in seven innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries, and an average of 27.14. She is the top choice to come out on top in the next game.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Millie Taylor was Warwickshire Women’s second leading bowler in the last match versus Lancashire Women, having captured one wicket and an economy rate of 7.50 in four overs.She has extended her lead at the top with 13 wicketsin ten innings along with a stellar average of 15.00 which makes her the favorite against Surrey Women.

Grace Harris to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Harris is an exceptional all-rounder and she was the joint leading bowler for the team during their previous encounter against Essex Women where her two-over spell brought back two wickets.She is the leading wicket-taker overall for Surrey Women with ten wicketsin seven innings and an average of 15.80, making her the top contender against Warwickshire Women.