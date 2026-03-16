Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Millie Taylor remains the second leading bowler of the Vitality Blast Women with ten wickets in eight innings.

The Blaze Women ended their previous encounter against Warwickshire Women in a tie earlier in the season.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women are now among the top teams in the competition and their victory over Essex Women certainly helped them. The Birmingham-based team kept Essex Women down to a mere 150 which made life easy for the batters to chase it down. After the top and middle order collapsed with very little contributions, Charis Pavely anchored the innings with an unbeaten 68 and they edged out a close two-wicket victory in the end.

The Blaze Women, too, have enjoyed a successful run in the tournament so far as they have four wins in six matches. Moreover, they remain undefeated since their first match was tied and the game against Somerset Women was abandoned. They are a dominant team and their batting has been absolutely exceptional, especially in the game against Durham Women where they chased down a 188-run total with a whopping seven wickets in hand. Overall, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 55%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 45%

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Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Davina Perrin has been a reliable mainstay for Warwickshire Women’s opening order in the competition this season and in the last five games, she has partnered with Meg Austin and Abigail Freeborn. Together, the openers secured totals of 10, 70, 62, 43 and 9 runs and since their performances are overwhelmingly positive, they are expected to put on an explosive stand in the next match.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have enjoyed dominance at Edgbaston in the season until now, having won four out five matches. The average score of 171 with the first bat so far has been rather impressive and since the advantage is categorical, the toss winner will want to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Despite gloomy conditions at Birmingham, rain is not a threat since the chance of precipitation is a mere 10%. The temperature is set to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey, Laura Harris, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Bethan Ellis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s bowling is their greatest asset in the tournament so far, and the batters have the potential to improve with time.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s top and middle order batters are quite powerful at the moment which gives them the chance to challenge their upcoming rivals.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and The Blaze Women faced each other earlier this season and their match was tied.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Warwickshire Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 0

Tie - 1

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Marie Kelly and Georgia Elwiss had their ups and downs in the tournament before the latter was replaced by Tammy Beaumont for the game against Durham Women. In the last three games, the inconsistency is glaring as they added 3, 92 and 2 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Warwickshire Women’s stability is much more promising as they secured stands of 10, 70 and 62 runs in the last three encounters. Meg Austin and Davina Perrin are a reliable opening pair and will be expected to achieve a better result than their counterparts at The Blaze Women.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Natasha Wraith to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

In the last game against Essex Women, Natasha Wraith scored a mere ten runs and was not among the top scorers for the team. Despite this, she is among the top batters for the team overall even though she took part in fewer matches. She has 177 runs in five innings along with an average of 59.00, making her the leading choice to come out on top in the next match.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce emerged as the second leading batter in the game against Durham Women with 39 runs and she has furthered her lead overall with 201 runs in five innings thus far. She has two half-centuries under her belt in the tournament, and her T20I career average of 37.44 makes her the favorite against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Millie Taylor to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Millie Taylor delivered just two overs in the previous match against Essex Women and failed to take any wickets. However, she remains the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women with ten wickets in eight innings. Averaging at 14.20, she is anticipated to be their leading bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn took a single wicket in her first game of the season and went on to capture two wickets in the following game against Durham Women. Her four-over spell also included a brilliant economy rate of 5.25, and she has three wickets in two innings with a stellar average of 17.33. She is expected to lead the charge in the next game.