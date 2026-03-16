Facts: Brisbane Heat Women have the record for the most consecutive appearances in the playoffs, with 7 (ongoing) in a row.

The Heat Women’s team captain, Jess Jonassen, is the second highest runscorer (466) and the highest wicket-taker (29) as well in this fixture.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

The less said about the Brisbane Heat, the better. It looks like finishing as the runner up in each of their previous four tournaments has finally deflated the side. They have lost in the final in the previous two Women’s Big Bash Leagues as well as both of the T20 Spring Challenge tournaments so far. They’ve lost six games on the bounce in the ongoing season and their record of seven consecutive playoff appearances in the WBBL is in grave danger.

Sydney Sixers Women are desperately looking to reclaim the glory days that saw them reach the final of the tournament in each of the first four seasons, a run which saw them lift two titles. Since then, the team has managed to qualify for the playoffs just once. This season, they’ve registered three wins in five games to keep them in the top 4 and take them to the promised land.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 35%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 65%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The Sydney Sixers’ opening pair has scored 232 runs in five games, at an average of 58. The duo of Ellyse Perry and Sophia Dunkley put together an unbeaten century-run stand as well as a 75-run partnership in the most recent match. We’re expecting them to set a solid platform for the middle order once again and manage at least 30 runs for the opening wicket.

Despite a harrowing performance as a team so far, Brisbane Heat’s opening pair has got better as the tournament has progressed. After scores of 15, 15, 6, and 17 in the first four matches, the Heat openers have put together partnerships of 50 and 46 runs. Hence, we’re expecting the team to manage more than 20 runs for the first wicket in Adelaide.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first of only matches scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval in the 2025/26 Women’s Big Bash League. While we’re not sure how the pitch would behave, last season we saw the bowlers have the upper hand. Teams that opted to bowl first won two of the three matches in the previous edition. With it being the first game at the venue in this edition, we’re expecting the captains to want to see how the pitch behaves by choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The game is set to be played in perfect conditions. There’s no forecast of rain after noon while it is likely to be a sunny evening under gentle winds. The temperature is likely to hover between 16 and 19 degrees celsius.

Cloudy Rain Warm Breeze

Cloudy Rain Warm Breeze

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women Player List

The teams don’t have any injury concerns and we’re not expecting any changes in either side ahead of the game, scheduled to be played in Adelaide.

Playing SYS BRH First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

With 6 losses in as many games, Brisbane Heat are woefully out of form. Prior to the 2025/26 WBBL as well, the team had failed to win any of the last three matches in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

The Sixers have won thrice in five games with both their losses coming in between their three wins. They are currently fourth in the table having played a game fewer than the rest.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

Grace Harris’ replacement, Lauren Winfield-Hill, was the top scorer for the team in the previous match. The 25-year-old Englishwoman missed out on her half-century by just 3 runs. She batted at a strike rate of over 130, smashing 6 fours and a solitary six in the game.

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

Two fifties and a forty-plus score in 5 matches so far has put Sophia Dunkley firmly at the top of the list of the highest scorers for the Sydney Sixers this season. The 27-year-old comes into the match on the back of a fifty, a score we are expecting her to reach once again versus the out-of-form Heat bowlers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Figures of 2/32 for Lucy Hamilton in the most recent game against the Adelaide Strikers got the Heat close to a win. The teenage pacer has taken 7 wickets so far and is the most likely source of wickets for the team. In her previous 10 matches, Hamilton took 13 wickets, a tally he’ll be keen on extending.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

Despite playing just 5 games so far in the tournament, Ashleigh Gardner stands fourth in the list of the top wicket-takers. The 28-year-old off-spinner has taken 11 wickets, including a match-winning 4/36 against the Hobart Hurricanes in her most recent match.