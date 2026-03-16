Facts: With 395 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.

With 430 runs, Meg Lanning is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars Women this season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women struggled for consistency in the first half of the season but they managed to turn things around and were sensational in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and made the playoffs. In the last game they beat Brisbane Heat Women.

Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with three defeats on the bounce. In the last match they lost against Sydney Thunder Women. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 43%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sophie Devine has had a solid campaign so far as she has been consistent and has scored 193 runs thus far. Even though she struggled in the last game, we believe she will score well in the playoffs.

Amy Jones has been one of the most consistent players for Melbourne Stars Women this season as so far she has scored 191 runs. Even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain 28C 26Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 26Km/hr

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

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Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women had a solid end to the group stages as they ended up with three wins in the last four matches.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women struggled in the second half of the campaign as they lost three games on the bounce.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney was sensational in the last game as she scored 94* against Brisbane Heat Women. With 395 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been excellent once again and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine had a decent game in the last outing, she has been sensational so far this season and with 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to pick her once again as with 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.