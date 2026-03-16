Facts: With 106 runs, Chris Lynn is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this campaign.

With 138 runs, Kamran Akmal is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions have been brilliant once again this season as they have qualified for the playoffsfor the second time in as many seasons. They have just one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they got outplayed by South Africa Champions who won the game by 95 runs.

Pakistan Champions were brilliant last year and once again they have sealed a playoff spot this season.Pakistan Champions remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament, in the last match, they beat West Indies Champions by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 55%

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Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shaun Marsh has struggled to make an impact this season as so farhe has scored 36 runs in four matches with an average of 12which showcases his struggles. We believe Marsh will score low in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Hafeez has had a solid season thus far.In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last match he scored 23which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan Champions 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has bowled first 64-62. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, John Hastings, Rob Quiney

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Shaun Marsh Batter D Arcy Short Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper Dan Christian All-rounder Callum Ferguson All-rounder Steve OKeefe Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Brett Lee Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. They have already made the playoffs this season.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Umar Amin, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Mohammad Hafeez Batter Sohaib Maqsood Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Asif Ali All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Aamer Yamin Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament, with three wins they are currently second on the table.

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head last season and Pakistan Champions won the game.

Head to Head

Australia Champions: 00

Pakistan Champions: 01

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions

Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides have already qualified for the playoffs this season. Both sides dominated the group stages last season but failed to carry their form in the playoffs as both sides were beaten by India Champions. This season Pakistan Champions have been the best team in the tournament as they remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia Champions were humiliated in the last match against South Africa Champions and they also conceded a bigger opening stand.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan Champions have had a better opening stand in each of the last two gameswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Chris Lynn struggled in the last outing against South Africa Champions regardless we are going to back him aswith 106 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Kamran Akmal had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions as he scored 113 off 62 balls. Akmal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Peter Siddle to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Peter Siddle was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets,he has been brilliant this season and is the leading wicket taker for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Sohail Tanvir continued his brilliant season in the last match as he bagged two wickets against West Indies Champions. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.