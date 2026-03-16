Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Prediction
AUS
45%
Chance of Winning
PAK
55%
T20i
Grace Road, Leicester
Facts:
- With 106 runs, Chris Lynn is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this campaign.
- With 138 runs, Kamran Akmal is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
Australia Champions have been brilliant once again this season as they have qualified for the playoffsfor the second time in as many seasons. They have just one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they got outplayed by South Africa Champions who won the game by 95 runs.
Pakistan Champions were brilliant last year and once again they have sealed a playoff spot this season.Pakistan Champions remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament, in the last match, they beat West Indies Champions by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 45%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 55%
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shaun Marsh has struggled to make an impact this season as so farhe has scored 36 runs in four matches with an average of 12which showcases his struggles. We believe Marsh will score low in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Hafeez has had a solid season thus far.In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last match he scored 23which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan Champions
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has bowled first 64-62. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Australia Champions News & Player List
Australia Champions Player List
Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, John Hastings, Rob Quiney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
D Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Ben Cutting
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dan Christian
|
All-rounder
|
Callum Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Steve OKeefe
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Brett Lee
|
Bowler
Australia Champions Team Form
Australia Champions have one defeat in four matches and are currently third on the table. They have already made the playoffs this season.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Umar Amin, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Asif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament, with three wins they are currently second on the table.
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head last season and Pakistan Champions won the game.
Head to Head
Australia Champions: 00
Pakistan Champions: 01
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions
Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides have already qualified for the playoffs this season. Both sides dominated the group stages last season but failed to carry their form in the playoffs as both sides were beaten by India Champions. This season Pakistan Champions have been the best team in the tournament as they remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia Champions were humiliated in the last match against South Africa Champions and they also conceded a bigger opening stand.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan Champions have had a better opening stand in each of the last two gameswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
T20i
Grace Road, Leicester, null
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
Chris Lynn to be Australia Champions’ top batter
Chris Lynn struggled in the last outing against South Africa Champions regardless we are going to back him aswith 106 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Kamran Akmal had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions as he scored 113 off 62 balls. Akmal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Peter Siddle to be Australia Champions’ top bowler
Peter Siddle was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged three wickets,he has been brilliant this season and is the leading wicket taker for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Sohail Tanvir continued his brilliant season in the last match as he bagged two wickets against West Indies Champions. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Champions
- Australia Champions to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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