Facts: With 220 runs, Ben Dunk was the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in the last campaign.

With 202 runs, Dwayne Smith was the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in the last campaign.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won four of the five matches and ended up at the top of the table. They failed to replicate their form in the playoffs as they struggled against India Champions. India Champions scored 254 runs and Australia Champions lost the game by 86 runs.

Much like their opponents, West Indies Champions made the playoffs last season. They lost the opening game against South Africa Champions in the super over.In the last match they dominated against England Champions and won the game by ten runs. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 60%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 40%

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Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aaron Finch was solid last season as he scored 203 runs with an average of 33.83. Last season against England Champions, he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith was incredible last season as he scored 202 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side.This season he has struggled so far as he has scored 7 and 0 in the two matcheswhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia Champions 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 70-48. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Northampton during the match with zero chances of any disruption.Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Rob Quiney, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, D'Arcy Short, John Hastings, Moises Henriques, Ben Dunk, Brad Haddin, Tim Paine, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Ben Dunk Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Dan Christian All-rounder D'Arcy Short All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Dirk Nannes Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won four of the five matches and ended up at the top of the table.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, William Perkins, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Predicted Playing XI

Dwayne Smith Batter Chris Gayle Batter Lendl Simmons Batter William Perkins All-rounder Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions lost the opening game of the season against South Africa Champions but in the last match they beat England Champions.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

Australia Champions and West Indies Champions went head to head last year and Australia Champions won the game by 55 runs.

Head to Head

Australia Champions: 01

West Indies Champions: 00

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions

Australia Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after both sides had a decent campaign last season and made the playoffs. Australia Champions struggled in the playoffs last season as they were outplayed by India Champions in the Semifinals last term. West Indies Champions made the playoffs last season but did not have a great start to the campaign this term as they lost the opening game against South Africa Champions in super over but in the last match they dominated against England Champions and registered their first win of the season.Both sides went head to head last year and Australia Champions won the game by 55 runsbut it was West Indies Champions who had a better opening partnership on the day.This season West Indies openers have struggled to make an impact as in two games they have had an opening stand of 3 and 0which makes us believe Australia Champions will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Ben Dunk to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Ben Dunk was one of the most consistent players for Australia Champions last season.He scored 220 runs last term and was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chadwick Walton to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Chadwick Walton has been the standout batter for West Indies Champions so far.In the two matches Walton has scored 27 and 83 and has been the leading run scorerfor his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee did not have a great game against England Champions regardless we are going to back him ashe was brilliant last season as Lee bagged nine wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Fidel Edwards was the standout bowler last season and he has continued his form in this campaign.In the last match against England Champions he bagged four wicketswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.