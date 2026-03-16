Facts: With 230 runs, Ian Bell was the leading run scorer for England Champions in the last campaign.

With 220 runs, Ben Dunk was the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in the last campaign.

England Champions vs Australia Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions struggled to make an impact last season and were hoping for a better showing this season butthey struggled in the opening game against Pakistan Champions.England Champions conceded 160 runs and struggled in the run chase as England Champions lost the game by five runs.

Australia Champions were sensational in the group stages last season as they won four of the five matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs, they struggled against India Champions as they lost the tie by 86 runs. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Champions’ chances of winning - 32%

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 68%

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England Champions vs Australia Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Mustard had a decent campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for England.He got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening gamewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Aaron Finch was solid last season as he scored 203 runs with an average of 33.83. Last season against England Champions, he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia Champions 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

England Champions vs Australia Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 113-90. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Eoin Morgan (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook Batter James Vince Batter Ian Bell Batter Eoin Morgan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose All-rounder Liam Plunkett All-rounder Chris Tremlett Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Dimitri Mascarenhas Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions did not have a great campaign last season and they lost their opening game against Pakistan Champions this term.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Rob Quiney, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, D'Arcy Short, John Hastings, Moises Henriques, Ben Dunk, Brad Haddin, Tim Paine, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Ben Dunk Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Dan Christian All-rounder D'Arcy Short All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Dirk Nannes Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions were brilliant in the group stages last season as they won four of the five matches and ended up at the top of the table.

England Champions vs Australia Champions Head to Head

England Champions and Australia Champions went head to head last year and Australia Champions won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

England Champions: 00

Australia Champions: 01

England Champions vs Australia Champions Betting Odds

Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

England Champions and Australia Champions go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. England Champions struggled to make an impact in the group stages last season and were eventually knocked out. This season once again they struggled in the opening game against Pakistan Champions as they lost the game by five runs. On the other hand, Australia Champions were dominant in the group stages last season as they won four of the five matches and ended up at the top of the table.Australia Champions beat England Champions last season in the group stages and Australia had a better opening partnership on the daywhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Champions vs Australia Champions Top Batters

Ian Bell to be England Champions’ top batter

Ian Bell was sensational in the opening game against Pakistan Champions as he scored a half century. He was phenomenal last season as with 230 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dunk to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Ben Dunk was one of the most consistent players for Australia Champions last season.He scored 220 runs last term and was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs Australia Champions Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be England Champions’ top bowler

Liam Plunkett was outstanding in the last match as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/28. We expect him to continue his brilliant form into this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee returns this season after a brilliant campaign last term.Lee was the standout bowler for Australia Champions last season as he bagged nine wicketsand was one of the top wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.