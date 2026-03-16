Facts: With 230 runs, Ian Bell was the leading run scorer for England Champions in the last campaign.

With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions head into this campaign hoping for a better showing this term.They struggled to make an impact last season as England Champions won just once in the group stagesand ended up fifth on the table. They went head to head against Pakistan Champions last season and lost the game by 79 runs.

Pakistan Champions were one of the best teams in the group stages last season asthey won four of the five matches and ended up second on the table. Pakistan Champions made the finals last season and lost against India Champions. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Champions’ chances of winning - 42%

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 58%

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England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ian Bell had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the standout batter for England Champions last term.With 230 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Younis Khan was solid last season as he was consistent with the bat in the group stages.He scored 137 runs with an average of 34.25and we expect him to have a similar impact this season and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan Champions 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Alastair Cook, Eoin Morgan, Ian Bell, James Vince, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook Batter James Vince Batter Ian Bell Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Liam Plunkett Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Usman Afzaal Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions did not have a great campaign last season as they had one win in five matches and ended up sixth on the table.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Younis Khan, Aamer Yamin, Abdul Razzaq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Umar Amin Batter Younis Khan Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. In the group stages they won four of the five matches.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

England Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head last year and Pakistan Champions won the game by 79 runs.

Head to Head

England Champions: 00

Pakistan Champions: 01

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

England Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head in the season openers after both teams had contrasting campaigns last season. The host nation England Champions failed to make a mark last season as they ended up with one win in five matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Pakistan Champions were sensational last season as they made the finals. They won four of the five games in the group stages and ended up second on the table. They lost against India Champions in the finals.Both teams went head to head in the group stages and Pakistan Champions won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the daywhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be England Champions’ top batter

Ravi Bopara heads into this tournament after a brilliant campaign with Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast this season. We expect Bopara to play a key role in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik had a brilliant campaign last season ashe scored 245 runs in seven matches which includes three half centuries. He was also the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Ravi Bopara to be England Champions’ top bowler

Ravi Bopara was outstanding with the bowl last season for England Champions as he was consistent throughout the season.He bagged six wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Wahab Riaz was the standout bowler last season for Pakistan Champions.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.