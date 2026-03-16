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England Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Prediction

ENG

40%

Chance of Winning

SAL

60%

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1.65
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T20i

Grace Road, Leicester

England Champions take on South Africa Champions in the eighth game of the 2025 Global Super League at Grace Road, Leicester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 24 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 69 runs, Eoin Morgan is the leading run scorer for England Champions in this campaign.
  • With 64 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.

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England Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions struggled to make an impact last season and one again they have had an underwhelming campaign thus far.England Champions are winless after three matches which includes two defeats and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against West Indies Champions by ten runs.

South Africa Champions missed the playoffs last season but have got off to a great start to the campaign this term.They beat West Indies Champions in the super over in the opening game and in the last match they beat India Champions. As per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England Champions’ chances of winning - 40%
  • South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 60%

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England Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ian Bell had a brilliant campaign last season and got off to a great start this term.In the last two games Bell has scored 1 and 5 which showcases his strugglewhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50. In the last game against India Champions he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has slightly favoured the team that has bowled first 64-62. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Eoin Morgan (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook

Batter

James Vince

Batter

Ian Bell

Batter

Eoin Morgan

All-rounder

Phil Mustard

Wicket-keeper

Tim Ambrose

All-rounder

Liam Plunkett

All-rounder

Chris Tremlett

Bowler

Ryan Sidebottom

Bowler

Stuart Meaker

Bowler

Dimitri Mascarenhas

Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions missed the playoffs last season and are winless after three games and are fifth on the table.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla

Batter

JJ Smuts

Batter

AB de Villiers

Batter

Dane Vilas

All-rounder

Richard Levi

Wicket-keeper

JP Duminy

All-rounder

Wayne Parnell

All-rounder

Aaron Phangiso

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions have been brilliant so far as they have won back to back games and are currently at the top of the table.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head

England Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head last year andEngland Champions won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Head to Head

England Champions: 01

South Africa Champions: 00

England Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

England Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. England Champions struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had a dismal showing so far as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, South Africa Champions have a perfect record this season and with two wins in two games, they are currently at the top of the table. Last season both sides went head to head and England Champions won the game with nine wickets to spare.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Africa Champions have had a better opening partnership in both gameswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions

T20i

Grace Road, Leicester, null

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England Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters

Eoin Morgan to be England Champions’ top batter

Eoin Morgan did not have a great game in the last outing as he struggled against West Indies Champions.With 69 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers struggled in the opening game against West Indies Champions butin the last game against India Champions he scored a brilliant half centurywhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers

Stuart Meaker to be England Champions’ top bowler

Stuart Meaker had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against West Indies Championsand with five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Aaron Phangiso has been the standout bowler for South Africa Champions this season.In the last game against India Champions he bagged three wicketsand is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Champions

Even though England Champions beat South Africa Champions last season, they are winless after three matches thus far. On the other hand, South Africa Champions have won back to back games. The bookmakers have sided with South Africa Champions and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • England Champions to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa Champions to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
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