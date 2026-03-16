Facts: With 230 runs, Ian Bell was the leading run scorer for England Champions in the last campaign.

With 202 runs, Dwayne Smith was the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in the last campaign.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table.They did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions by five runs, the last game against Australia Champions was called off due to rain.

Much like their opponents, West Indies Champions lost the opening game against South Africa Champions.Both sides were tied after 40 overs but it was South Africa who took the maximum points in the super over. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 55%

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Mustard had a decent campaign last season andwas sensational against Pakistan Champions in the season openers as he scored a half century. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith was incredible last season ashe scored 202 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Smith struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and to score well in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 69-48. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Eoin Morgan (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook Batter James Vince Batter Ian Bell Batter Eoin Morgan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose All-rounder Liam Plunkett All-rounder Chris Tremlett Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Dimitri Mascarenhas Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions are winless after two games. They lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions and the last game against Australia Champions was called off due to rain.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton, William Perkins, Dave Mohammed, Fidel Edwards, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Sulieman Benn

Predicted Playing XI

Dwayne Smith Batter Chris Gayle Batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul Batter Lendl Simmons All-rounder Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Dave Mohammed Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions made the playoffs last year, this season they have lost the opening game against South Africa Champions.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

England Champions and West Indies Champions went head to head last year and West Indies Champions won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

England Champions: 00

West Indies Champions: 01

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

England Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions

England Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. England Champions had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table and missed the playoffs. Once again they have struggled to make an impact so far as they lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions and the last game against Australia Champions was called off due to rain. On the other hand West Indies Champions made the playoffs last season but in the opening game against South Africa they lost in super over. West Indies conceded a bigger opening stand in the game.Last season both sides went head to head and West Indies Champions won the game but it was England Champions who had a better opening standwhich makes us believe England Champions will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Ian Bell to be England Champions’ top batter

Ian Bell did not have a good game in the last outing against Australia Champions regardless we are going to back him ashe scored a half century in the season openerswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Kieron Pollard struggled in the last game against South Africa Champions, we are still going to back him ashe heads into this campaign after a phenomenal display in MLC for MI New Yorkwhere he scored 317 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be England Champions’ top bowler

Liam Plunkett was outstanding in the last match as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/28. We expect him to continue his brilliant form into this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

West Indies was one of the most consistent bowlers last season and has continued his form this term ashe bagged two wickets against South Africa Championswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.