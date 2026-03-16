Facts: With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.

With 220 runs, Ben Dunk was the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in the last campaign.

India Champions vs Australia Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions would be hoping to make back to back appearances in the playoffs, they won the title last season. The opening game against Pakistan Champions was called off and points were shared.In the last match they went head to head against South Africa Champions and eventually lost the game by 88 runs.

Australia Champions were sensational in the group stages last season as they ended up at the top of the table.The opening game was called off due rain against England Champions and in the last match they beat West Indies Champions. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Champions’ chances of winning - 34%

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 66%

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India Champions vs Australia Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as hescored 129 runs with an average of 18.42. In the last match he scored 16 against South Africa Champions which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shaun Marsh headed into this campaign after a decent performance last season.In the opening game against West Indies Champions he scored seven off nine ballswhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Australia Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Stuart Binny All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Pawan Negi Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Vinay Kumar Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions are winless after two matches. In the last game they lost against South Africa Champions and are sixth on the table.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, John Hastings, Rob Quiney

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Shaun Marsh Batter D Arcy Short Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper Dan Christian All-rounder Callum Ferguson All-rounder Steve OKeefe Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Brett Lee Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions were brilliant in the group stages last season and are unbeaten after two matches. In the last game they beat West Indies Champions.

India Champions vs Australia Champions Head to Head

India Champions and Australia Champions both went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

Australia Champions: 01

India Champions vs Australia Champions Betting Odds

Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

India Champions and Australia Champions go head to head after both sides had contrasting start to the season. India Champions struggled in the group stages last season but made the playoffs and went all the way and won the championship. This season has been a struggle so far as India Champions are winless after two games. On the other hand, Australia Champions have got off to a great start this season as they are unbeaten after two matches. In the last game they dominated against West Indies Champions and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.Australia Champions openers have had a better start to the campaign as they had a better opening stand in the last matchwhich makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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India Champions vs Australia Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan struggled with the bat in the last game against South Africa Champions regardless we are going to back him aswith 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidelast season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dunk to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Ben Dunk got off to a decent start this season as he scored 30* in the last game and took his team over the line.With 220 runs, he was the leading run scorer last season for Australia Championswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Australia Champions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be India Champions’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla has got off to a great start in this campaign as he was the standout player in the last game for India Champions.He bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures in the gamewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Peter Siddle had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions ashe bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the gamewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.