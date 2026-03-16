486

India Champions vs England Champions Match Prediction

INDL

76%

Chance of Winning

ENG

24%

Parimatch

1.31
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.36
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.35
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Headingley, Leeds

India Champions take on England Champions in the 13th game of the 2025 Global Super League at Headingley, Leeds. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.
  • With 101 runs, Phil Mustard is the leading run scorer for England Champions in this series.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

India Champions vs England Champions Chance of Winning

Even though India Champions won the championship last season, they struggled in the group stages last season and once again they have been underwhelming thus far and need to win the remaining games to make the playoffs this season.In the last match they lost against Australia Champions by four wickets.

England Champions have had an underwhelming campaign once again this season.They failed to make the playoffs last season and need a win in the final game to stay in contention this season. In the last match they lost against South Africa Champions. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 76%
  • England Champions’ chances of winning - 24%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

India Champions vs England Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as hescored 129 runs with an average of 18.42. In the last two matches he has scored 16 and 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ian Bell has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 64 runs in four matches.In the last three games Bell has scored 1, 5 and 7 which showcases his strugglewhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

England Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions

1.75
Bet on Parimatch

India Champions vs England Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Ambati Rayudu

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Stuart Binny

All-rounder

Robin Uthappa

Wicket-keeper

Yusuf Pathan

All-rounder

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Pawan Negi

Bowler

Piyush Chawla

Bowler

Abhimanyu Mithun

Bowler

Vinay Kumar

Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions have lost two of the three matches so far and need to win remaining games to make the playoffs this season.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Eoin Morgan (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook

Batter

James Vince

Batter

Ian Bell

Batter

Eoin Morgan

All-rounder

Phil Mustard

Wicket-keeper

Tim Ambrose

All-rounder

Liam Plunkett

All-rounder

Chris Tremlett

Bowler

Ryan Sidebottom

Bowler

Stuart Meaker

Bowler

Dimitri Mascarenhas

Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions have struggled thus far as they are winless after four games and are currently fifth on the table.

India Champions vs England Champions Head to Head

India Champions and England Champions went head to head last season and India Champions won the game.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

England Champions: 00

India Champions vs England Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

India Champions and England Champions go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season and both sides need a win to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. England Champions have struggled in the batting department this season which has resulted in their downfall thus far. On the other hand, India Champions are yet to register a win this season. In the last match they scored 203 runs against Australia Champions but eventually lost the game by four wickets.So far this season India Champions openers have been far better than England Champions,in the last game India Champions managed to have a better opening stand of 57 runs and they had a better opening stand in the last gamewhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs England Champions

T20i

Headingley, Leeds, null

Icon

India Legends

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.31
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.36
Bet Now!
Icon

England Legends

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

3.15
Bet Now!

India Champions vs England Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan was excellent in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century against Australia Champions. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter

Phil Mustard was brilliant in the last game as he scored 39 and was the leading run scorer.With 101 runs so far, Mustard is the leading run scorer for England Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs England Champions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be India Champions’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Australia Champions. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Stuart Meaker to be England Champions’ top bowler

Stuart Meaker struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been excellent this season.With five wickets thus far, Meaker is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Champions

England Champions and India Champions have struggled to make an impact this season as both sides are winless this season. India Champions beat England Champions last year which is why the bookmakers have sided with India Champions and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • India Champions to win - 1.31 (PariMatch)
  • England Champions to win - 3.12 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments