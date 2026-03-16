Facts: With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.

With 101 runs, Phil Mustard is the leading run scorer for England Champions in this series.

India Champions vs England Champions Chance of Winning

Even though India Champions won the championship last season, they struggled in the group stages last season and once again they have been underwhelming thus far and need to win the remaining games to make the playoffs this season.In the last match they lost against Australia Champions by four wickets.

England Champions have had an underwhelming campaign once again this season.They failed to make the playoffs last season and need a win in the final game to stay in contention this season. In the last match they lost against South Africa Champions. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Champions’ chances of winning - 76%

England Champions’ chances of winning - 24%

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India Champions vs England Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as hescored 129 runs with an average of 18.42. In the last two matches he has scored 16 and 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ian Bell has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 64 runs in four matches.In the last three games Bell has scored 1, 5 and 7 which showcases his strugglewhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch England Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

India Champions vs England Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Stuart Binny All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Pawan Negi Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Vinay Kumar Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions have lost two of the three matches so far and need to win remaining games to make the playoffs this season.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Eoin Morgan (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal

Predicted Playing XI

Alastair Cook Batter James Vince Batter Ian Bell Batter Eoin Morgan All-rounder Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose All-rounder Liam Plunkett All-rounder Chris Tremlett Bowler Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Dimitri Mascarenhas Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions have struggled thus far as they are winless after four games and are currently fifth on the table.

India Champions vs England Champions Head to Head

India Champions and England Champions went head to head last season and India Champions won the game.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

England Champions: 00

India Champions vs England Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

India Champions and England Champions go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season and both sides need a win to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. England Champions have struggled in the batting department this season which has resulted in their downfall thus far. On the other hand, India Champions are yet to register a win this season. In the last match they scored 203 runs against Australia Champions but eventually lost the game by four wickets.So far this season India Champions openers have been far better than England Champions,in the last game India Champions managed to have a better opening stand of 57 runs and they had a better opening stand in the last gamewhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India Champions vs England Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan was excellent in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century against Australia Champions. Last season he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter

Phil Mustard was brilliant in the last game as he scored 39 and was the leading run scorer.With 101 runs so far, Mustard is the leading run scorer for England Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs England Champions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be India Champions’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Australia Champions. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Stuart Meaker to be England Champions’ top bowler

Stuart Meaker struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been excellent this season.With five wickets thus far, Meaker is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.