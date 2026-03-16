Facts: With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.

With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions head into this campaign after a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship.India Champions did not have a great campaign in the group stages as they ended up fourth on the table. In the playoffs they beat Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions.

Pakistan Champions were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have got off to a great start this year.They went head to head against England Champions and eventually won the game by five runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Champions’ chances of winning - 60%

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 40%

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last term.Raina scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Hafeez led the way for Pakistan Champions in the opening game against England Champions ashe scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the linewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Suresh Raina Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Harbhajan Singh Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vinay Kumar Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions struggled for consistency in the group stages but still made the playoffs and eventually won the championship.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Umar Amin Batter Younis Khan Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They won the opening game against England Champions this season.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

India Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head in the Finals last year and India Champions won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

Pakistan Champions: 01

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions

India Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides made the finals last season.Pakistan Champions were the better team in the group stages last seasonas in the head to head game Pakistan dominated the match as they won the game by 68 runs.In the Finals it was India Champions who turned things around and dominated the match. Pakistan Champions batted first and scored 156 runs in 20 overs. India Champions managed to chase down the target in the final over and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. India also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan heads into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season.Pathan was one of the most consistent batters and with 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game. Regardless we are going to stick with him aswith 245 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India Champions winning the championship last season.With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Wahab Riaz did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he was outstanding last season.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.