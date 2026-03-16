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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Prediction

INDL

60%

Chance of Winning

PAK

40%

00Place a bet

T20i

Edgbaston, Birmingham

India Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the fourth game of the 2025 Global Super League at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 20 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.
  • With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions head into this campaign after a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship.India Champions did not have a great campaign in the group stages as they ended up fourth on the table. In the playoffs they beat Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions.

Pakistan Champions were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have got off to a great start this year.They went head to head against England Champions and eventually won the game by five runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 40%

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last term.Raina scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Hafeez led the way for Pakistan Champions in the opening game against England Champions ashe scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the linewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions

1.74
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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Ambati Rayudu

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

All-rounder

Robin Uthappa

Wicket-keeper

Yusuf Pathan

All-rounder

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

Piyush Chawla

Bowler

Varun Aaron

Bowler

Vinay Kumar

Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions struggled for consistency in the group stages but still made the playoffs and eventually won the championship.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan

Batter

Umar Amin

Batter

Younis Khan

Batter

Shoaib Malik

All-rounder

Kamran Akmal

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounder

Shahid Afridi

All-rounder

Abdul Razzaq

Bowler

Sohail Khan

Bowler

Sohail Tanvir

Bowler

Wahab Riaz

Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They won the opening game against England Champions this season.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

India Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head in the Finals last year and India Champions won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

Pakistan Champions: 01

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions

India Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides made the finals last season.Pakistan Champions were the better team in the group stages last seasonas in the head to head game Pakistan dominated the match as they won the game by 68 runs.In the Finals it was India Champions who turned things around and dominated the match. Pakistan Champions batted first and scored 156 runs in 20 overs. India Champions managed to chase down the target in the final over and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. India also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

T20i

Edgbaston, Birmingham, null

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India Legends

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65
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Pakistan Legends

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2.11
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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan heads into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season.Pathan was one of the most consistent batters and with 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game. Regardless we are going to stick with him aswith 245 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India Champions winning the championship last season.With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Wahab Riaz did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he was outstanding last season.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Champions

Pakistan Champions dominated against India Champions in the group stages but it was India Champions who got the result in the Finals against Pakistan Champions. The bookmakers are sitting on an edge in this game but we believe you should back India Champions in the upcoming game.
  • India Champions to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
  • Pakistan Champions to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
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