India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Prediction
INDL
60%
Chance of Winning
PAK
40%
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.
- With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
India Champions head into this campaign after a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship.India Champions did not have a great campaign in the group stages as they ended up fourth on the table. In the playoffs they beat Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions.
Pakistan Champions were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have got off to a great start this year.They went head to head against England Champions and eventually won the game by five runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India Champions’ chances of winning - 60%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 40%
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last term.Raina scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Hafeez led the way for Pakistan Champions in the opening game against England Champions ashe scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the linewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
India Champions News & Player List
India Champions Player List
Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Varun Aaron
|
Bowler
|
Vinay Kumar
|
Bowler
India Champions Team Form
India Champions struggled for consistency in the group stages but still made the playoffs and eventually won the championship.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Umar Amin
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They won the opening game against England Champions this season.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
India Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head in the Finals last year and India Champions won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
India Champions: 01
Pakistan Champions: 01
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions
India Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides made the finals last season.Pakistan Champions were the better team in the group stages last seasonas in the head to head game Pakistan dominated the match as they won the game by 68 runs.In the Finals it was India Champions who turned things around and dominated the match. Pakistan Champions batted first and scored 156 runs in 20 overs. India Champions managed to chase down the target in the final over and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. India also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter
Yusuf Pathan heads into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season.Pathan was one of the most consistent batters and with 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Shoaib Malik did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game. Regardless we are going to stick with him aswith 245 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler
Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India Champions winning the championship last season.With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Wahab Riaz did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he was outstanding last season.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Champions
- India Champions to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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