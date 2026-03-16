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India Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Prediction

INDL

57%

Chance of Winning

SAL

43%

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1.75
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T20i

County Ground, Northampton

India Champions take on South Africa Champions in the sixth game of the 2025 Global Super League at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 22 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.
  • South Africa Champions missed the playoffs last season.

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India Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions won the championship last season. They struggled early on in the campaign last season as they only had two wins in the group stages but still made the playoffs as they had a better NRR.In the playoffs they dominated against Australia Champions and then against Pakistan Champions in the Finals.

South Africa Champions were level on points with India Champions but missed the playoffs last term.They got off to a great start this season as they beat West Indies Champions in the super over in the opening gameand would be hoping to win back to back games. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 57%
  • South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 43%

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India Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last term.Raina scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 69-48. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Ambati Rayudu

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

All-rounder

Robin Uthappa

Wicket-keeper

Yusuf Pathan

All-rounder

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

Piyush Chawla

Bowler

Varun Aaron

Bowler

Vinay Kumar

Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions struggled for consistency in the group stages but still made the playoffs and eventually won the championship.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla

Batter

JJ Smuts

Batter

AB de Villiers

Batter

Dane Vilas

All-rounder

Richard Levi

Wicket-keeper

JP Duminy

All-rounder

Wayne Parnell

All-rounder

Aaron Phangiso

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head

India Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head in the group stages last season and South Africa Champions won the game.

Head to Head

India Champions: 00

South Africa Champions: 01

India Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

India Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, even though they were level on points with India Champions who ended up fourth on the table as they had a better NRR.Both teams went head to head and in the group stages last season and South Africa Champions dominated the game as they batted first and scored 210 runs and eventually won the match by 54 runs. South Africa Champions also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions

T20i

County Ground, Northampton, null

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India Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan heads into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season.Pathan was one of the most consistent batters and with 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardlesswe are going to back him once again and to explode in this fixturewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India Champions winning the championship last season.With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Imran Tahir missed the opening game but we expect him to return in this fixture.He was terrific in the Global T20 tournament and we expect him to carry on his form in this campaignwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Champions

Even though South Africa Champions dominated this fixture last season, on paper India Champions look a better outfit this season. South Africa won the opening game of the season regardless the bookmakers have sided with India Champions and you should do the same as they will register their first win of the season in the upcoming game.
  • India Champions to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa Champions to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
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