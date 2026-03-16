India Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Prediction
INDL
57%
Chance of Winning
SAL
43%
T20i
County Ground, Northampton
Facts:
- With 225 runs, Robin Uthappa was the leading run scorer for India Champions in the last campaign.
- South Africa Champions missed the playoffs last season.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning
India Champions won the championship last season. They struggled early on in the campaign last season as they only had two wins in the group stages but still made the playoffs as they had a better NRR.In the playoffs they dominated against Australia Champions and then against Pakistan Champions in the Finals.
South Africa Champions were level on points with India Champions but missed the playoffs last term.They got off to a great start this season as they beat West Indies Champions in the super over in the opening gameand would be hoping to win back to back games. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India Champions’ chances of winning - 57%
- South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 43%
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Suresh Raina had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency last term.Raina scored 129 runs with an average of 18.42which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 69-48. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
India Champions News & Player List
India Champions Player List
Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Varun Aaron
|
Bowler
|
Vinay Kumar
|
Bowler
India Champions Team Form
India Champions struggled for consistency in the group stages but still made the playoffs and eventually won the championship.
South Africa Champions News & Player List
South Africa Champions Player List
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
AB de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Levi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
JP Duminy
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Duanne Olivier
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
South Africa Champions Team Form
South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head
India Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head in the group stages last season and South Africa Champions won the game.
Head to Head
India Champions: 00
South Africa Champions: 01
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds
South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions
India Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, even though they were level on points with India Champions who ended up fourth on the table as they had a better NRR.Both teams went head to head and in the group stages last season and South Africa Champions dominated the game as they batted first and scored 210 runs and eventually won the match by 54 runs. South Africa Champions also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions
T20i
County Ground, Northampton, null
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters
Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter
Yusuf Pathan heads into this season after a phenomenal campaign last season.Pathan was one of the most consistent batters and with 221 runs, he was one of the leading run scorers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter
AB de Villiers did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardlesswe are going to back him once again and to explode in this fixturewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers
Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler
Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India Champions winning the championship last season.With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Imran Tahir to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler
Imran Tahir missed the opening game but we expect him to return in this fixture.He was terrific in the Global T20 tournament and we expect him to carry on his form in this campaignwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Champions
- India Champions to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Champions to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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