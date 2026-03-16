Facts: With 109 runs, Yusuf Pathan is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this campaign.

With 152 runs, Chadwick Walton is the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in this series.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions won the championship last season and have looked a shadow of themselves this season.They remain the only team in this tournament yet to bag a single win thus far. Even though mathematically they are still in contention to make the playoffs, it's highly likely they do so. In the last game they lost against England Champions.

Much like their opponent,West Indies Champions have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in four matchesbut still have a chance to finish fourth on the table and seal a playoff spot this season. They head into this game after back to back defeats. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Champions’ chances of winning - 62%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 38%

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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shikhar Dhawan has had a solid campaign thus far, he scored 91 against Australia Champions and so farhe has scored 109 runs with an average of 54.50which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has scored 32 runs in four matches.In the four games he has scored 7, 0, 22 and 3which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India Champions 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has bowled first 64-62. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Stuart Binny All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Pawan Negi Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Vinay Kumar Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions have struggled so far this season as they are winless after four matches and are on the brink of elimination.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, William Perkins, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Predicted Playing XI

Dwayne Smith Batter Chris Gayle Batter Lendl Simmons Batter William Perkins All-rounder Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions have one win in four matches and need a win in the final game to make the playoffs this season.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

India Champions and West Indies Champions went head to head last season and India Champions won the game.

Head to Head

India Champions: 01

West Indies Champions: 00

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions

India Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after what has been a disappointing campaign for both sides. Both teams need a win to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. India Champions are the defending champions but have struggled to make an impact this term. They are winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, West Indies Champions head into this game after back to back defeats but a win in the upcoming game would see them make the playoffs once again this year.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four matches West Indies Champions have managed an opening stand of 3, 0, 16 and 9 and in three of the four matches, they have conceded a bigger opening standwhich makes us believe India Champions will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan has been one of the most consistent batters for India Champions this season,in the last match he scored 52 off 29 balls and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chadwick Walton to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Chadwick Walton has been sensational so far, in the last match he scored 42 off 30 balls.With 152 runs thus far, Walton is the leading run scorer for West Indies Championswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be India Champions’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla did not have a great outing in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season andwith five wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Fidel Edwards has missed the last two matches but we expect him to return in this game as he has been the standout bowler thus far.With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.