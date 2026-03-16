Facts: With 138 runs, Kamran Akmal is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.

With 134 runs, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this campaign.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning

Pakistan Champions were brilliant last year and have been sensational this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far and with four wins in five matches they ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they bowled out Australia Champions for mere 74 and they won the game with ten wickets to spare.

India Champions went head to head against West Indies Champions in the final game in the group stage needing a big win to make the playoffs. They restricted West Indies to 144 runs and eventually chased down the target in 14 overs and made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 55%

India Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammad Hafeez has had a solid season thus far. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last innings he scored 23 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Dhawan has had a solid campaign thus far, he has been consistent so far and has scored 134 runs and in the last match he scored 25 off 18 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Umar Amin, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Mohammad Hafeez Batter Sohaib Maqsood Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Asif Ali All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Aamer Yamin Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions ended the group stages with four wins in five matches and were at the top of the table.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Predicted Playing XI

Ambati Rayudu Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Stuart Binny All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Pawan Negi Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Vinay Kumar Bowler

India Champions Team Form

India Champions have struggled so far this season as they have two wins in five matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Head to Head

Pakistan Champions and India Champions went head to head in the finals last season and India Champions won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan Champions: 01

India Champions: 01

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

Pakistan Champions and India Champions go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and the game was called off. Both sides have had a contrasting season thus far. Pakistan Champions have been the best team in the group stages as they have been unbeaten throughout the season which includes four wins in five matches and ended up at the top of the table. They lost the finals last season against India Champions and would be hoping to avenge their loss this term. On the other hand, India Champions have managed just two wins this season but still made the playoffs this term. In the last game they beat West Indies Champions and ended up fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan Champions have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Top Batters

Kamran Akmal to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Kamran Akmal had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions as he scored 113 off 62 balls. Akmal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan was sensational once again in the last game as he scored 21 off 7 balls and took his team to the playoffs. We expect him to carry on his form in the playoffs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Sohail Tanvir continued his form in the last game as once again he was excellent. With six wickets thus far, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Piyush Chawla to be India Champions’ top bowler

Piyush Chawla did not have a great outing in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and with five wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.