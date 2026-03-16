Facts: With 138 runs, Kamran Akmal is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.

With 309 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning

Pakistan Champions were brilliant last year and have been sensational this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far and with four wins in five matches they ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they bowled out Australia Champions for mere 74 and they won the game with ten wickets to spare.

South Africa Champions head into this game after a sensational win against Australia Champions in the Semifinals. South Africa scored 186 runs in the first innings and eventually won the game by one run. They have lost just once this season, as per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammad Hafeez has had a solid season thus far. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last innings he scored 23 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

JP Duminy has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 82 runs with an average of 20.50. In the last match he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan Champions 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Umar Amin, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Mohammad Hafeez Batter Sohaib Maqsood Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Asif Ali All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Aamer Yamin Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions ended the group stages with four wins in five matches and were at the top of the table.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla Batter JJ Smuts Batter AB de Villiers Batter Dane Vilas All-rounder Richard Levi Wicket-keeper JP Duminy All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions ended up second in the group stages, they beat Australia Champions in the semifinals this season.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head

Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head this season and Pakistan Champions won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan Champions: 01

South Africa Champions: 01

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Champions

Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Pakistan Champions dominated the game. South Africa Champions rested AB de Villiers and they struggled in the batting department. Pakistan Champions scored 198 runs and they won the game by 31 runs. Pakistan Champions also had a better opening stand in the game. They have been the best team in this tournament as they are unbeaten thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan Champions have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions T20i Edgbaston, Birmingham, null Pakistan Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! South Africa Legends Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters

Kamran Akmal to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Kamran Akmal had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions as he scored 113 off 62 balls. Akmal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers struggled in the last game against Australia Champions regardless we are going to back him. With 309 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Sohail Tanvir continued his form in the last game as once again he was excellent. With six wickets thus far, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Aaron Phangiso struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.