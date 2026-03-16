Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Prediction
PAK
45%
Chance of Winning
SAL
55%
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 138 runs, Kamran Akmal is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.
- With 309 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning
Pakistan Champions were brilliant last year and have been sensational this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far and with four wins in five matches they ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they bowled out Australia Champions for mere 74 and they won the game with ten wickets to spare.
South Africa Champions head into this game after a sensational win against Australia Champions in the Semifinals. South Africa scored 186 runs in the first innings and eventually won the game by one run. They have lost just once this season, as per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 45%
- South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 55%
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mohammad Hafeez has had a solid season thus far. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century and in the last innings he scored 23 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
JP Duminy has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 82 runs with an average of 20.50. In the last match he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan Champions
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi, Umar Amin, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Asif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions ended the group stages with four wins in five matches and were at the top of the table.
South Africa Champions News & Player List
South Africa Champions Player List
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
AB de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Levi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
JP Duminy
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Duanne Olivier
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
South Africa Champions Team Form
South Africa Champions ended up second in the group stages, they beat Australia Champions in the semifinals this season.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head
Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head this season and Pakistan Champions won the game.
Head to Head
Pakistan Champions: 01
South Africa Champions: 01
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Champions
Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Pakistan Champions dominated the game. South Africa Champions rested AB de Villiers and they struggled in the batting department. Pakistan Champions scored 198 runs and they won the game by 31 runs. Pakistan Champions also had a better opening stand in the game. They have been the best team in this tournament as they are unbeaten thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pakistan Champions have had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters
Kamran Akmal to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Kamran Akmal had a brilliant game in the last outing against West Indies Champions as he scored 113 off 62 balls. Akmal is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter
AB de Villiers struggled in the last game against Australia Champions regardless we are going to back him. With 309 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Sohail Tanvir continued his form in the last game as once again he was excellent. With six wickets thus far, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler
Aaron Phangiso struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Champions
- Pakistan Champions to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Champions to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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