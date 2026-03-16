Facts: With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.

With 110 runs, Chadwick Walton is the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in this campaign.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they won four of the five matches and made the playoffs last season. Once againthey have got off to a great start this season as Pakistan Champions are unbeaten after three matches. In the last match they beat South Africa Champions.

West Indies Champions made the playoffs last season,this season they have struggled for consistency thus far as West Indies Champions have one win in three games. In the last match they lost against Australia Champions by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 65%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 35%

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Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammad Hafeez was brilliant in the opening game of the season against England Champions as he scored a brilliant half century. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith has struggled to make an impact this season. He was the leading run scorer last season but so far this seasonSmith has scored 7, 0 and 22 in three matcheswhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Umar Amin Batter Younis Khan Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions have two wins in three matches and are unbeaten thus far. They are currently second on the table.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, William Perkins, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Predicted Playing XI

Dwayne Smith Batter Chris Gayle Batter Lendl Simmons Batter William Perkins All-rounder Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions have one win in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against Australia Champions.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Pakistan won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan Champions: 02

West Indies Champions: 00

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions

Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. West Indies Champions head into this game after a disappointing performance against Australia Champions in the last outing as they lost the game by eight wickets.So far this season West Indies openers have struggled to make an impact thus far as in three matches they have managed opening stands of 3, 0 and 16 and in all three matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Pakistan Champions won on both occasions. We expect West Indies Champions openers to struggle against a quality bowling attack especially with the new ball and Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik was sensational in the last game against South Africa Champions as he scored 46*. He was brilliant last season as he was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chadwick Walton to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Chadwick Walton struggled in the last game against Australia Champions regardless we are going to back him aswith 110 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Wahab Riaz was the standout bowler last season and even though he hasn’t had a great start so far we expect him to bounce back.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Fidel Edwards missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler for his side.With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.