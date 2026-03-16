Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Prediction
PAK
65%
Chance of Winning
WIL
35%
T20i
Headingley, Leeds
Facts:
- With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.
- With 110 runs, Chadwick Walton is the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in this campaign.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning
Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they won four of the five matches and made the playoffs last season. Once againthey have got off to a great start this season as Pakistan Champions are unbeaten after three matches. In the last match they beat South Africa Champions.
West Indies Champions made the playoffs last season,this season they have struggled for consistency thus far as West Indies Champions have one win in three games. In the last match they lost against Australia Champions by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 65%
- West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 35%
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mohammad Hafeez was brilliant in the opening game of the season against England Champions as he scored a brilliant half century. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dwayne Smith has struggled to make an impact this season. He was the leading run scorer last season but so far this seasonSmith has scored 7, 0 and 22 in three matcheswhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Umar Amin
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions have two wins in three matches and are unbeaten thus far. They are currently second on the table.
West Indies Champions News & Player List
West Indies Champions Player List
Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dwayne Bravo, William Perkins, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batter
|
Lendl Simmons
|
Batter
|
William Perkins
|
All-rounder
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Ashley Nurse
|
All-rounder
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Shannon Gabriel
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
West Indies Champions Team Form
West Indies Champions have one win in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against Australia Champions.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head
Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Pakistan won the game.
Head to Head
Pakistan Champions: 02
West Indies Champions: 00
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions
Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. West Indies Champions head into this game after a disappointing performance against Australia Champions in the last outing as they lost the game by eight wickets.So far this season West Indies openers have struggled to make an impact thus far as in three matches they have managed opening stands of 3, 0 and 16 and in all three matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Pakistan Champions won on both occasions. We expect West Indies Champions openers to struggle against a quality bowling attack especially with the new ball and Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
T20i
Headingley, Leeds, null
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Shoaib Malik was sensational in the last game against South Africa Champions as he scored 46*. He was brilliant last season as he was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chadwick Walton to be West Indies Champions’ top batter
Chadwick Walton struggled in the last game against Australia Champions regardless we are going to back him aswith 110 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers
Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Wahab Riaz was the standout bowler last season and even though he hasn’t had a great start so far we expect him to bounce back.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler
Fidel Edwards missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler for his side.With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Champions
- Pakistan Champions to win - 1.53 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Champions to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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