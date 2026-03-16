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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Prediction

AUS

68%

Chance of Winning

SAL

32%

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T20i

Headingley, Leeds

South Africa Champions take on Australia Champions in the 12th game of the 2025 Global Super League at Headingley, Leeds. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 05:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 180 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.
  • With 106 runs, Chris Lynn is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this campaign.

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Chance of Winning

South Africa Champions struggled in the last game as they surrendered their winning start to the season against Pakistan Champions. Pakistan Champions batted first and scored 198 runs and they eventually won the game by 31 runs. With three wins in four games South Africa Champions are currently second on the table.

Australia Champions were magnificent last season and once again they have looked great this season.So far in this campaign Australia Champions are unbeaten after three gamesand in the last match they beat India Champions by four wickets. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 32%
  • Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 68%

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season and once again he has had an underwhelming campaign thus far.In the last match he scored 11which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shaun Marsh headed into this campaign after a decent performance last season but this season has been a struggleso far as he has scored 18 runs in two inningswhich makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5

1.83
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Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.83
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Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Champions

1.75
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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 81-57. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla

Batter

JJ Smuts

Batter

AB de Villiers

Batter

Dane Vilas

All-rounder

Richard Levi

Wicket-keeper

JP Duminy

All-rounder

Wayne Parnell

All-rounder

Aaron Phangiso

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions registered their first defeat in the last game and with three wins in four matches they are currently second on the table.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, John Hastings, Rob Quiney

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn

Batter

Shaun Marsh

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Ben Cutting

All-rounder

Ben Dunk

Wicket-keeper

Dan Christian

All-rounder

Callum Ferguson

All-rounder

Steve OKeefe

Bowler

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Brett Lee

Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions have remained unbeaten so far this season which includes two wins in three matches and are currently third on the table.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Head to Head

South Africa Champions and Australia Champions went head to head last season and Australia Champions won the game.

Head to Head

South Africa Champions: 00

Australia Champions: 01

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions

South Africa Champions and Australia Champions go head to head after both sides have been brilliant so far this season. South Africa Champions got off to an excellent start this season as they won each of the first three matches but in the last game they lost against Pakistan Champions who dominated the game in all departments. On the other hand Australia Champions are unbeaten after three games and are currently third on the table. Both teams are favourites to make the playoffs this season.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Africa Champions have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the four matchesso far which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions

T20i

Headingley, Leeds, null

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Top Batters

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational so far.With 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Lynn to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Chris Lynn has been the standout batter for Australia Champions this season.In the last game he scored 25 and with 106 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his sideso far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Top Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Aaron Phangiso struggled in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far andwith five wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for South Africa Championswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Peter Siddle was brilliant once again in the last match even though he did not bag any wickets. He conceded just 27 runs in four overs. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia Champions

Australia Champions have remained unbeaten in this season with two wins in three matches. Both sides went head to head last season and Australia Champions dominated the game. The bookmakers have sided with Australia Champions and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • South Africa Champions to win - 2.56 (PariMatch)
  • Australia Champions to win - 1.45 (PariMatch)
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