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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Prediction

SAL

59%

Chance of Winning

AUS

41%

Parimatch

1.69
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Melbet

1.73
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

T20i

Edgbaston, Birmingham

South Africa Champions take on Australia Champions in the Semifinals of the 2025 Global Super League at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 31 at 09:00 PM IST.
Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions match prediction.

Facts:

  • With 303 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.
  • With 112 runs, Chris Lynn is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this campaign.

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Chance of Winning

South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season but they have managed to turn things around this season and have been brilliant in the group stages. They have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Australia Champions by 95 runs.

Australia Champions were magnificent last season but have struggled for consistency this term. They head into this game after back to back defeats and ended up third on the table. In the last match they lost against Pakistan Champions by ten wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 41%

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

JP Duminy has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 68 runs with an average of 22.66. In the last match he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shaun Marsh has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 43 runs in five matches with an average of 10.75 which showcases his struggles. We believe Marsh will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5

1.83
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Australia Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.83
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Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Champions

1.67
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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the match and do not expect any interruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla

Batter

JJ Smuts

Batter

AB de Villiers

Batter

Dane Vilas

All-rounder

Richard Levi

Wicket-keeper

JP Duminy

All-rounder

Wayne Parnell

All-rounder

Aaron Phangiso

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions have had a solid campaign as they ended the group stages with four wins in five matches.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, John Hastings, Rob Quiney

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn

Batter

Shaun Marsh

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Ben Cutting

All-rounder

Ben Dunk

Wicket-keeper

Dan Christian

All-rounder

Callum Ferguson

All-rounder

Steve OKeefe

Bowler

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Brett Lee

Bowler

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions head into this game after back to back defeats and with two wins they ended up third on the table.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Head to Head

South Africa Champions and Australia Champions went head to head in the group stages and South Africa Champions won the game.

Head to Head

South Africa Champions: 01

Australia Champions: 01

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions

South Africa Champions and Australia Champions head into this game in contrasting form as Australia Champions head into this game after back to back defeats. They were humiliated in the last game against Pakistan Champions as they were bowled out for 74 and lost the game by ten wickets. On the other hand South Africa Champions has been dominant in the group stages as they ended up with four wins in five matches. Both teams went head to head earlier this season, South Africa Champions scored 241 runs in the match and won the game by 95 runs. South Africa Champions had an opening partnership of 187 runs in the game. They have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe South Africa Champions will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

T20i

Edgbaston, Birmingham, null

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South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Top Batters

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers has been sensational this season. He heads into this game after back to back centuries and with 303 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Lynn to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Chris Lynn struggled in the last outing against South Africa Champions regardless we are going to back him as with 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Top Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Aaron Phangiso was sensational in the last game against Australia Champions as he bagged four wickets. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Peter Siddle has been the stand out bowler this season, even though he struggled in the last game, Siddle has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Champions

Unlike last season Australia Champions have struggled for consistency this season, they head into this game after back to back defeats which includes a 95 runs defeat against South Africa Champions in the group stages. We believe you should back South Africa Champions in this game as they will make the Finals come Jul 31.
  • South Africa Champions to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
  • Australia Champions to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
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