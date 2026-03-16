South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Prediction
PAK
38%
Chance of Winning
SAL
62%
T20i
Grace Road, Leicester
Facts:
- With 180 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.
- With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
South Africa Champions head into this game after a brilliant start to the campaign thus far.They have a perfect record thus far and with three wins in three games,South Africa Champions are at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against England Champions and won the game by ten wickets.
Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season and once againthey have made a positive start to the campaign and are unbeaten after two matches. The last game was called off against India Champions. As per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 62%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 38%
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50. In the last innings against India Champions he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Hafeez was brilliant in the opening game of the season against England Champions as he scored a brilliant half century. We expect him to make a mark and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Champions
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has slightly favoured the team that has bowled first 65-62. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
South Africa Champions News & Player List
South Africa Champions Player List
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
AB de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Levi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
JP Duminy
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Duanne Olivier
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
South Africa Champions Team Form
South Africa Champions have a perfect record so far as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Umar Amin
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They are unbeaten after two games.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head last season and South Africa Champions won the game.
Head to Head
South Africa Champions: 01
Pakistan Champions: 00
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions
South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign. South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season and missed the playoffs. They went head to head against Pakistan Champions last season and South Africa Champions dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. This season South Africa Champions have won all three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that South Africa Champions have had a better opening partnership in all three matcheswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
T20i
Grace Road, Leicester, null
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter
AB de Villiers was incredible once again in the last match as he scored a brilliant century. With 180 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Shoaib Malik did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game. Regardless we are going to stick with him aswith 245 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler
Aaron Phangiso missed the last game and we expect him to return in the starting lineup in this game.With five wickets thus far, Phangiso is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Wahab Riaz was the standout bowler last season and even though he hasn’t had a great start so far we expect him to bounce back.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Champions
- South Africa Champions to win - 1.54 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win - 2.31 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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