1693

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Prediction

PAK

38%

Chance of Winning

SAL

62%

Parimatch

1.54
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.61
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.58
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Grace Road, Leicester

South Africa Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the ninth game of the 2025 Global Super League at Grace Road, Leicester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 25 at 09:00 PM IST.
Pakistan vs South Africa match prediction.

Facts:

  • With 180 runs, AB de Villiers is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions in this campaign.
  • With 245 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in the last campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

South Africa Champions head into this game after a brilliant start to the campaign thus far.They have a perfect record thus far and with three wins in three games,South Africa Champions are at the top of the table. In the last match they went head to head against England Champions and won the game by ten wickets.

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season and once againthey have made a positive start to the campaign and are unbeaten after two matches. The last game was called off against India Champions. As per our calculations, South Africa Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 62%
  • Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 38%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50. In the last innings against India Champions he scored 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Hafeez was brilliant in the opening game of the season against England Champions as he scored a brilliant half century. We expect him to make a mark and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Champions

1.68
Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has slightly favoured the team that has bowled first 65-62. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Hashim Amla

Batter

JJ Smuts

Batter

AB de Villiers

Batter

Dane Vilas

All-rounder

Richard Levi

Wicket-keeper

JP Duminy

All-rounder

Wayne Parnell

All-rounder

Aaron Phangiso

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Tahir

Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions have a perfect record so far as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan

Batter

Umar Amin

Batter

Younis Khan

Batter

Shoaib Malik

All-rounder

Kamran Akmal

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounder

Shahid Afridi

All-rounder

Abdul Razzaq

Bowler

Sohail Khan

Bowler

Sohail Tanvir

Bowler

Wahab Riaz

Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They are unbeaten after two games.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions went head to head last season and South Africa Champions won the game.

Head to Head

South Africa Champions: 01

Pakistan Champions: 00

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions

South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head after both sides have made positive strides in this campaign. South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season and missed the playoffs. They went head to head against Pakistan Champions last season and South Africa Champions dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. This season South Africa Champions have won all three games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that South Africa Champions have had a better opening partnership in all three matcheswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

T20i

Grace Road, Leicester, null

Icon

Pakistan Legends

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.31
Bet Now!
Icon

South Africa Legends

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.61
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.58
Bet Now!

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

AB de Villiers was incredible once again in the last match as he scored a brilliant century. With 180 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for South Africa Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game. Regardless we are going to stick with him aswith 245 runs last season he was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Aaron Phangiso missed the last game and we expect him to return in the starting lineup in this game.With five wickets thus far, Phangiso is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wahab Riaz to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Wahab Riaz was the standout bowler last season and even though he hasn’t had a great start so far we expect him to bounce back.He bagged nine wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa Champions

Pakistan Champions struggled last season against South Africa Champions as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. South Africa Champions have a perfect record thus far which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as South Africa Champions will continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.
  • South Africa Champions to win - 1.54 (PariMatch)
  • Pakistan Champions to win - 2.31 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments