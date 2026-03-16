West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Prediction
WIL
56%
Chance of Winning
SAL
44%
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 202 runs, Dwayne Smith was the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in the last campaign.
- South Africa Champions missed the playoffs last season.
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning
West Indies Champions head into this game as favourites as they had a decent season last year as they made the playoffs. West Indies Champions did not have a great start to the season last term as they lost back to back games butwith two wins in the last three matches they ended up third on the table.
South Africa Champions managed to have two wins in the group stages last season but since they had a negative NRR, South Africa Champions missed the playoffs. Both teams went head to head last season and West Indies won the game. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 56%
- South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 44%
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Dwayne Smith was incredible last season as he was the standout batter for West Indies Champions.He scored 202 runs and was the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
JP Duminy struggled to make an impact last season ashe scored 54 runs in four matches with an average of 13.50which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Duminy will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
South Africa Champions Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa Champions
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team that has batted first 112-90. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Rain could hamper the game as we might witness light showers during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
West Indies Champions News & Player List
West Indies Champions Player List
Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Kieron Pollard, Chadwick Walton, William Perkins, Dave Mohammed, Fidel Edwards, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Sulieman Benn
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batter
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|
Batter
|
Lendl Simmons
|
All-rounder
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Ashley Nurse
|
All-rounder
|
Dave Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Shannon Gabriel
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
West Indies Champions Team Form
West Indies Champions did not have a great season last year as they won just two matches but still made the playoffs.
South Africa Champions News & Player List
South Africa Champions Player List
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
AB de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Levi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
JP Duminy
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Duanne Olivier
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
South Africa Champions Team Form
South Africa Champions struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and were knocked out in the group stages.
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head
West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions went head to head last season in the group stages and West Indies Champions won the game.
Head to Head
West Indies Champions: 01
South Africa Champions: 00
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds
South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions
West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head for both sides had contrasting campaign last season.Both teams went head to head in the group stages last season and West Indies Champions dominated the game. South Africa Champions batted first and they scored 174 runs in the first innings. West Indies Champions managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day.Last season South Africa Champions conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the five games but the presence of Hashim Amla could have a positive impactand we expect South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions
T20i
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters
Kieron Pollard to be West Indies Champions’ top batter
Kieron Pollard was sensational in the MLC for MI New York as they won the championship.Pollard scored 317 runs in the tournament and was consistent throughout the campaignwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AB de Villiers to be South Africa Champions’ top batter
AB de Villiers would be a welcome addition as South Africa Champions struggled in the batting department last season.De Villiers is arguably one of the best T20 battersand we expect him to have an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers
Fidel Edwards to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler
West Indies struggled in the bowling department last season, Fidel Edwards was the standout bowler last season ashe bagged six wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Imran Tahir to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler
Imran Tahir heads into this campaign after a brilliant outing in the Global T20 tournament. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers in T20 and we expect him to be the standout bowler this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies Champions
Parimatch
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