Facts: Barbados Royals are the defending champions and are playing their second consecutive final.

Barbados Royals won both the matches played against the Warriors earlier in the season.

Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals are on a four-match winning streak in Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) at the moment and are the favourites to win the final as well. They have already beaten Guyana Amazon Warriors twice this season and will be confident of doing so in the summit clash as well. However, the Royals will be aware of not taking things for granted as funny things can happen in the shortest format of the game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have made it to the final after beating Trinbago Knight Riders twice this season. They have not beaten the Barbados Royalas yet this season but the final gives them a great chance to avenge those defeats. The Warriors have got an opportunity to win the title for the first time as well but will have to play their best game in all aspects.

Barbados Royals-W chances of winning - 65%

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W chances of winning - 35%

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Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shamilia Connell could turn up as a surprise performer of the final for Barbados Royals. She has so far picked up four wickets in as many matches at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 17.25. She is a genuine wicket-taker and her four-over spell will be crucial as well. Connell can be expected to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Molly Penfold is expected to return for this match for the Warriors. She picked up four wickets in the previous appearance for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and will be confident of putting her best foot forward in the summit clash. Penfold takes the new ball and her spell of two overs can turn the game in Warriors’ favour. She can be expected to pick at least one wicket in this game.

Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is likely to be on the slower side. The pitch for the final could be fresh but the first innings score is unlikely to go past the 150-run mark. Chasing will be tough and the pressure could be immense with this being the final. A score around 140-145 could be par and the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather for the final is a tad worrying in Guyana. There are chances of showers at the start of the match at 2 PM local time. But after that, the clouds are expected to clear up for the remaining duration of the game. The temperature is likely to be in the early 30s and the entire 40 overs of action is expected to take place.

Barbados Royals-W News & Player List

Barbados Royals-W Player List

Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Shreyanka Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamlia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Steffie Soogrim

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-Rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Courtney Webb Batter Chinelle Henry (C) All-Rounder Kycia Knight All-Rounder Shreyanka Patil All-Rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Sheneta Grimmond Bowler

Barbados Royals-W Team Form

Barbados Royals Women won all of their four matches in the league stage of WCPL 2025.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Player List

Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Realeanna Grimmond, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Madeline Penna, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysa Schultz, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Molly Penfold, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Realeanna Grimmond Batter Shemaine Campbelle (C) Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Laura Harris All-Rounder Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Chedean Nation Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-Rounder Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won two out of four matches in the league stage to qualify for the final of WCPL 2025.

Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W and Barbados Royals-W faced each other twice in the league stage. On both occasions, the Royals ended up emerging victorious.

Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals openers Qiana Joseph and Chamari Athapaththu have done well so far in three matches. Joseph was rested for the previous game but will return to the playing XI for the final. On the other hand, Amy Hunter and Realeanna Grimmond have struggled to stitch a partnership at the top of the order. Looking at the recent form of both teams’ openers, Barbados Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final of WCPL 2025.

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Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Top Batters

Chamari Athapththu to be Barbados Royals-W’s top batter

Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition of WCPL. She has scored 169 runs so far in four matches at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 113.42. She is also coming off a match-winning 89-run knock in the previous game and will be high on confidence to perform in the final. Hence, Chamari Athapaththu is expected to be the top batter for Barbados Royals in the final.

Amy Hunter to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top batter

Amy Hunter has surprised many with her performance so far in the WCPL 2025. She is the highest run-scorer for her side with 127 runs to her name in four matches at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 112.38 with a fifty to her name. Hunter will also open the innings and will get a chance to go big in this game as well. Hence, Hunter is expected to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors in this game.

Barbados Royals-W vs Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Top Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Barbados Royals-W’s top bowler

Chamari Athapaththu is leading wicket-taker for Barbados Royals and shined as an all-rounder so far in the WCPL 2025. Overall, Athapaththu has picked up seven wickets so far at an impeccable average of 7.85 and a strike rate of 8.57. She is a brilliant bowler and can turn the game on its head with slow off-spinners. Hence, the Sri Lankan veteran is expected to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals in this encounter.

Laura Harris to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top bowler

Laura Harris is best known for her exceptional hitting but she has shone with the ball this season. She is the leading wicket-taker of the season with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 10.75. Even though her economy of 7.81 is on the higher side a little, Harris is a wicket-taker and will be key for the Warriors in the final. Hence, Harris is expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors in this game.