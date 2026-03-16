Facts: Trinbago Knight Riders lost the previous game to Guyana Amazon Warriors in WCPL 2025.

Barbados Royals regular skipper Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Chinelle Henry is leading the defending champions.

Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals are coming into this game after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in a thrilling run chase. They did so in the absence of their regular skipper, Hayley Matthew,s who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. They will face the runners-up of the last edition, Trinbago Knight Riders, in their second game and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum.

As for the Trinbago Knight Riders, they couldn’t chase the modest total of 129 runs in their opening game and lost the game in a thriller. Nevertheless, they have games left yet and can return to winning ways soon. Defeating the defending champions will give them a massive boost for the rest of the season. However, they will have to improve a lot with the bat in this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W chances of winning - 38%

Barbados Royals-W chances of winning - 62%

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Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jess Jonassen scored 22 runs while batting at three and also picked up two wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs in the previous game. She is one of the best all-rounders when it comes to T20 cricket and is a utility player in the format. The veteran Aussie will be expected to step up once again for the team and can be backed to score 25 runs at least and also picked up one or more wickets.

Sheneta Grimmond was one of the most economical bowlers for the Barbados Royals in the previous game. She returned with figures of 1/19 in her four overs, churning out a lot of dot balls in the powerplay overs. She takes the new ball and tends to strike early, nipping out the openers most of the time. Hence, she can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Match Toss Prediction

It was a decent pitch to bat on in the previous game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. But the surface for this game is likely to be on the slower side, with two pitches now used in the first two matches. A score around 150 is likely to be par once again and the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat unless there is rain in the forecast.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Guyana is slightly worrisome for the teams and players. There are chances of showers are 12 PM and 3 PM local time and there is a 25-30% chance of rain coming down heavily. The temperature is likely to be around 29-30 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Player List

Abigail Bryce, Jahzara Claxton, Nerissa Crafton, Salonee Dangore, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Samara Ramnath, Rashada Williams, Zaida James

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Rashada Williams Batter Jess Jonassen All-Rounder Deandra Dottin (C) All-Rounder Jahzara Claxton Batter Shabika Gajnabi Batter Jannillea Glasgow All-Rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Zaida James Bowler Samara Ramnath Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders Women lost their opening game of the season to Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. They will be keen on registering their first win in this game.

Barbados Royals-W News & Player List

Barbados Royals-W Player List

Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Shreyanka Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamlia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Steffie Soogrim

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athpaththu All-Rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Courtney Webb All-Rounder Chinelle Henry (C) All-Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-Rounder Naijanni Cumberbatch Batter Sheneta Grimmond Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

Barbados Royals-W Team Form

Barbados Royals Women won their first match of the season against Guyana Amazon Warriors. They will be keen on continuing their winning run.

Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Head to Head

Barbados Royals-W and Trinbago Knight Riders-W are facing each other for the first time this season.

Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders-W

Lizelle Lee and Rashada Williams open the innings for Trinbago Knight Riders and they added only 25 runs for the first wicket in the previous game. On the other hand, the duo of Athapaththu and Joseph scored 44 runs together in less than seven overs, getting the team off to a decent start. Looking at their form and confidence, there is every chance of the Royals winning the battle again. Hence, Barbados Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Knight Riders in this game.

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Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top batter

Deandra Dottin might have scored only 14 runs off 10 balls in the previous game against the Warriors. But she is a veteran and can be backed to come out on top in this encounter. Dottin bats at four and can come in the middle overs and bat till the end. Dottin is known to take on the bowlers with her nonchalant hitting in the death overs. Hence, she can be backed to be the top batter for the Knight Riders.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Barbados Royals-W's top batter

Chamari Athapththu looked a part of the side in the previous game, getting the team off to a sedate start. The Sri Lankan veteran scored 29 runs off 24 balls with six fours to her name. The left-hander can bat till the end irrespective of the fact that she is batting first or chasing. Hence, Athapaththu is a good candidate to become the top batter for the Royals in this encounter.

Barbados Royals-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top bowler

Shikha Pandey opens the bowling attack for Trinbago Knight Riders and tends to swing the ball both ways. She is a genuine wicket-taker and can turn the game on its head with her spell. Shikha was economical in the previous game, going for only 29 runs in her four overs and picked up a wicket too. Hence, she is expected to be the top bowler for the Knight riders.

Aaliyah Alleyne to be Barbados Royals-W's top bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne was surprisingly the seventh bowler to be introduced in the previous game. But she was the best among all bowlers for them, returning with figures of 2/27 in her three overs. Even though she was on the expensive side, Alleyne picked up wickets with her variations and that stood out during her spell. Hence, she can be backed to become the top bowler for Barbados Royals in this game.