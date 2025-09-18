BHAFC (Brighton) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction BHAFC 63 % Chance of Winning TOT 37 % The Premier League is set for another intense game in the fifth match week, as Brighton goes against Tottenham Hotspur. The clash between these two teams will take place on 20 September at 7:30 PM IST, where Brighton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at American Express Stadium. The team has not been able to give consistent performances this season, which puts them 13th in the table. The next game against Tottenham Hotspur could be an opportunity for them to climb to the top ten. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has received a good start to the season, as the team stands 3rd in the rankings with 3 wins already. If they are able to win over Brighton, it will help them to reach close to the top spot. In its previous match, Brighton suffered a loss against Bournemouth by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur secured a win over West Ham United by 0-3, which was also an away game for them. As Brighton aims to regain its winning momentum, Tottenham Hotspur aims to continue its regained form.

Facts: The last time Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at American Express Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 3-2.

Tottenham Hotspur secured its last win over Brighton during the 2023/24 Premier League, where they won the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Brighton over Tottenham Hotspur, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at American Express Stadium, both teams have shown a top fight, with Brighton winning three games and Tottenham winning two.

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. But in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton has showcased better performances with three wins, while Tottenham Hotspur won the remaining two games.

With Brighton's strong record over Tottenham lately, combined with the team's home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning the next game over them. Along with that, the team has gone undefeated in its last two home games, winning against Manchester City by 2-1, while the other against Fulham ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be taking advantage of its strong overall record over Brighton, combined with their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. It should be noted that the team has won both of its last two away games, defeating West Ham United by 0-3 and Manchester City by 0-2.

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash is much-awaited by the fans, as Brighton heads to the game against Tottenham Hotspur as the favourites to win. They have shown strong performances against Tottenham in the recent head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which could help the team to regain its winning momentum in the Premier League. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has been on a winning momentum, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.29, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 3.07.

Brighton has not received a good start to the current season, with the team standing at 13th spot in the rankings with a win and 2 losses in 4 games. This season, they have scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which 13 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate also stands high at 6.83 after 4 games, as the team has scored two out of the three penalty shots they received. Brighton has not gone well with its defensive unit, as the team has conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; yet they have 28 interceptions and 7 blocks till now.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 29 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with an assist and 82 passes in 4 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 47 passes and 3 tackles, Stefanos Tzimas, and Tom Watson. To the midfield, the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with a goal and an assist in 4 appearances, Jack Hinshelwood, with 54 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, James Milner, with a goal and 38 passes, Brajan Gruda, with a goal and 19 passes in 4 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 72 passes and 4 interceptions, Solly March, and Yasin Ayari, with 120 passes and 9 tackles. Their defensive unit has not been at its best lately, with the team having players such as Lewis Dunk, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with 2 tackles and 4 blocks, Maxim De Cuyper, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions, Joël Veltman, with 7 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2 appearances, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 43 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, and Diego Coppola. Bart Verbruggen is expected to be their primary goalkeeper, with 7 saves in 4 appearances.

Brighton, having powerful names in their squad, looks ready to regain its form in the upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. But the team's overall form has not been great, as in the last five Premier League matches, they have scored 8 and conceded 7 goals, raising some questions about their defensive side. Brighton will be looking forward to some improvements to its defensive unit if it wants to secure a clean sheet win over Tottenham in the next game. As of now, it is unlikely that Brighton will win the next game over Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have been among the top performers this season, having secured 3 wins in 4 matches, which puts them 3rd in the rankings. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 9 goals and conceded 5, highlighting their better form over Brighton in the tournament. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which 14 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.91 after 4 matches, as the team has also made 1853 passes till now. They have been strong with the defensive side, conceding just a goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.25; still, they have secured 15 interceptions and 10 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Mathys Tel, with 21 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, Richarlison, with 2 goals and an assist in 4 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 2 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with 33 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, and Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 47 passes. Moving to the midfield, the team has depth with players such as Xavi Simons, with an assist and a tackle in one appearance, Mohammed Kudus, with 2 assists and 86 passes in 4 appearances, João Palhinha, with a goal and 138 passes, Pape Matar Sarr, with a goal and an assist, Lucas Bergvall, also with a goal and an assist, Archie Gray, with 41 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Yves Bissouma. Their defensive side also has players such as Cristian Romero, with 4 interceptions and 4 blocks in 4 appearances, Djed Spence, with 2 tackles and a block, Pedro Porro, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions, Micky van de Ven, with a goal and 3 interceptions, Ben Davies, and Destiny Udogie, with 2 tackles in 2 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having 3 clean sheets and 17 saves in 4 appearances.

For the next match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, no player stands at risk of suspension, which will allow both teams to use their best line-up for the match. However, Brighton has already received 12 yellow cards in just 4 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in their upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 31

Brighton Wins: 9

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 4

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.29

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.07

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.