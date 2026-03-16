Facts: Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors have already qualified for the final of WCPL 2025

Barbados Royals defeated the Warriors in the earlier clash this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming into this game after getting the better of Trinbago Knight Riders for the second time this season in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). They have also made it to the final of the tournament and this game is the dress rehearsal for the final. The Warriors will be keen on keeping the winning momentum going in their last league stage game, ahead of the final.

Barbados Royals have also made it to the final after the result of the previous match. They are playing after a gap of four days and still have a couple of league stage matches to play. The Royals, led by Chinelle Henry, have arguably been the best team of the tournament so far and they will be eager to continue their winning run in the lead up to the final of WCPL 2025.

Barbados Royals-W chances of winning - 60%

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W chances of winning - 40%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Molly Penfold starred with the ball for the Warriors in the previous game as she picked up four wickets for just 17 runs in her four-over spell. Penfold opens the bowling for the Warriors and also bowls at the death which gives her a chance to pick wickets in quick intervals. Hence, Penfold can be expected to pick up at least two wickets once again in this game.

Chinelle Henry is known to take the attack to the opposition bowlers from ball one. She comes to bat down the order but can make an impact even after facing a few deliveries. The kind of hitting she can do, Henry can be expected to lead from the front with the bat for the Royals and score at least 25 runs in this encounter against the Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is likely to be on the slower side with so much cricket being played at the venue. 124 runs were chased down in the previous game and a total around 140 continues to be the par score here. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first and then defend the total backing the spinners to dominate the proceedings.

Weather Report

It is a 2 PM local time start in Guyana on Sunday and is not encouraging. There is every chance of the match getting interrupted due to rain with thunderstorms predicted around 1 PM local time. There is a 30% chance of rain during the match and we might get to witness a curtailed encounter on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover around 30-31 Degrees Celsius.

Barbados Royals-W News & Player List

Barbados Royals-W Player List

Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Shreyanka Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamlia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Steffie Soogrim

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-Rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Courtney Webb Batter Chinelle Henry (C) All-Rounder Kycia Knight All-Rounder Shreyanka Patil All-Rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Sheneta Grimmond Bowler

Barbados Royals-W Team Form

Barbados Royals Women have won both their matches so far in WCPL 2025.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Player List

Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Realeanna Grimmond, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Madeline Penna, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysa Schultz, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Molly Penfold, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Realeanna Grimmond Batter Shemaine Campbelle (C) Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Laura Harris All-Rounder Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Chedean Nation Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-Rounder Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have won two out of three matches so far in the ongoing edition of WCPL.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W and Barbados Royals-W faced each other once before this season. The Royals won that face-off comfortably.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

The opening duo of Amy Hunter and Realeanna Grimmond has struggled in all matches so far. One of them has got out early in every game and that has led to the Warriors starting slowly. On the other hand, the Royals openers, Chamari Athapaththu and Qiana Joseph have done well together, having added 59 runs in their previous game as well. Hence, Barbados Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors in this game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Top Batters

Qiana Joseph to be Barbados Royals-W’s top batter

Qiana Joseph is the third-highest run-scorer this season in WCPL 2025. She has scored 85 runs in two matches so far at a strike rate of almost 115 and also has a half-century to her name. She opens the innings and is also coming off an unbeaten 61-run knock in the previous outing against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Hence, Qiana Joseph can be backed to become the top batter for the Barbados Royals.

Stafanie Taylor to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top batter

Stafanie Taylor is the leading run-scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in WCPL 2025. She has so far scored 99 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 103.12 and has been a rock with the bat in the middle-order for the Warriors. Taylor keeps one end going with the bat and makes sure to post or chase the total on the board. Taylor can be backed to become the top batter for her side yet again.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Top Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Barbados Royals-W’s top bowler

Chamari Athapaththu is known to be explosive with the bat but she has been a good bowler too in her illustrious career. The Sri Lankan has picked up four wickets so far in two matches after sending down only four overs while conceding only 12 runs. Athapaththu’s slow off-spinners keep the batters guessing all the time and she ends up picking wickets in a heap. Hence, Chamari can be expected to be the top bowler for the Royals.

Ashmini Munisar to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top bowler

Ashmini Munisar had a bad day with the ball in the previous game against the Knight Riders. She went wicketless but is a good bowler to make a comeback as well. Munisar is the leading wicket-taker of the season with five scalps to her name after sending down 12 overs. She has been economical too, conceding runs at an economy of 6.75 only. Hence, Munisar can be expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors.