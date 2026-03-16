Facts: Barbados Royals won the previous edition of WCPL and will be keen on defending their title this year.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the opening game of the season by just six runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming into this game after beating the Trinbago Knight Riders in a thriller by just six runs. They defended 129 runs thanks to Laura Harris and Ashwini Munisar and will be keen on continuing their winning run against the Barbados Royals as well. Another win will strengthen their chances of making it to the final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Barbados Royals are set to start their WCPL campaign against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They are the defending champions, having won the previous edition of WCPL, beating Trinbago Knight Riders in the final. The team led by Hayley Matthews looks set to defend their title as well with some of the best players in the T20 circuit present in their squad.

Barbados Royals-W chances of winning - 60%

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W chances of winning - 40%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Realeanna Grimmond opened the innings in the previous game and scored 33 runs off 36 balls with four fours and a six. She battled hard on a tough pitch to score runs and gave a decent start to the team. Opening the innings, she will once again be expected to hold one end to make things easy for the other batters. Grimmond can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Chamari Athapaththu is among the best ever players to play the shortest format of the game. She can singlehandedly win matches for her team, having done it for Sri Lanka for more than a decade now. She has played 146 T20Is so far in her career and scored 3458 runs at a strike rate of 110.09 with three centuries and 13 fifties to her name. She can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Providence Stadium in Guyana was on the slower side in the opening game. With another happening within 24 hours at the same venue, the pitch is likely to be extremely slow for this clash as well. 129 was defended comfortably in the previous game which means the team winning the toss will very likely bat first. A score around 140-145 could be par on this surface.

Weather Report

It is a 3 PM local time start and the weather forecast is set to be clear for the duration of the match. The sun will be out shining and the temperature will be around 30-32 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle. Moreover, there is absolutely no chance of rain disrupting play in the second match of WCPL 2025.

Barbados Royals-W News & Player List

Barbados Royals-W Player List

Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Chamari Athapaththu, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Shreyanka Patil, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamlia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Steffie Soogrim

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-Rounder Chamari Athapaththu All-Rounder Georgia Redmayne Batter Kycia Knight Wicketkeeper Courtney Webb Batter Qiana Joseph All-Rounder Shreyanka Patil All-Rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Sheneta Grimmond Bowler

Barbados Royals-W Team Form

Barbados Royals Women are playing their first match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Player List

Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Realeanna Grimmond, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Madeline Penna, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysa Schultz, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Molly Penfold, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Realeanna Grimmond Batter Shemaine Campbelle (C) Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Laura Harris All-Rounder Chedean Nation Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-Rounder Ashmini Munisar All-Rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Kaysia Schultz Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women started their WCPL campaign on a high, beating Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament opener by six runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W and Barbados Royals-W are facing each other for the first time this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Amy Hunter and Realeanna Grimmond opened the innings for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous game and managed only three runs together. They will be looking to make amends. However, for the Barbados Royals, Hayley Matthews and Chamari Athapaththu will open the innings in all probability and clearly, they are the favourites to win this battle. Both Matthews and Chamari are explosive batters and hence, Barbados Royals are expected to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Barbados Royals-W’s top batter

Hayley Matthews is an all-round package and a must-have in any team when it comes to the T20 format. She will open the innings for Barbados Royals and will have to lead from the front if they are to start their campaign on a high. Matthews is emerging as one of the all-time great players in the format, having scored 2975 runs in 112 T20Is so far at a strike rate of 115.53 with three fifties and 19 fifties. Hence, Matthews can be backed to be the top batter for Barbados Royals in this game.

Stafanie Taylor to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top batter

Stafanie Taylor batted at three in the previous game and used all her experience to propel the team’s score to 129 runs. She scored 45 runs off 37 balls with five fours and a six before getting run-out in the 15th over of the innings. Taylor is key yet again for the Warriors to post or chase a big total as the pitch is likely to get tougher for batters. Hence, Taylor is expected to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Barbados Royals-W Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Barbados Royals-W’s top bowler

Hayley Matthews is expected to be the best bowler for Barbados Royals as well. She is a perfect all-round package and can win matches with both bat and ball. Matthews has picked up 113 wickets at an average of 18.72 and her economy of 6.08 is among the best.

Ashmini Munisar to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top bowler

Ashmini Munisar was the best bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous game. She returned with magical figures of 3/21 in her four overs that helped them defend 129 runs in a thrilling encounter. The off-spinner looked in great form, landing the ball in right areas almost every time and will be once again expected to step up for the team. Hence, Munisar can be backed to become the top bowler for the Warriors.