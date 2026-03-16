Facts: Trinbago Knight Riders have lost both their matches so far.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the opening game of the season by just six runs, beating the Knight Riders.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming into this game after losing to Barbados Royals in their previous encounter. They couldn’t defend 154 runs in the rain-marred encounter but their batters did well to post a decent total on the board. With a place in the final at stake, the Warriors will look to register their second win. They have a psychological advantage now, having beating the Knight Riders earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders are in a must-win situation and will be knocked out of the tournament if they lose this encounter. They have already lost two matches in as many outings and cannot afford another poor game. The Knight Riders will have to play their best cricket against the Warriors to stay alive in the tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W chances of winning - 55%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Laura Harris is an aggressive batter and tends to take the game away from the opposition with her batting in the middle and death overs. She might have scored only 40 runs in two matches but she has done so at a brilliant strike rate of 210.52 with two fours and four sixes. Harris can turn the game on its head in a matter of a few deliveries and hence, can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Deandra Dottin is a veteran when it comes to T20 cricket and she will be expected to step up with both bat and ball for the Knight Riders. Dottin has so far scored 20 runs and also picked up two wickets in as many outings in WCPL 2025. She is a much-better player than those numbers and with a place in the final at stake, the Knight Riders skipper can definitely be expected to give it her all. Hence, she can be expected to score at least 20 runs and pick more than one wicket.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Match Toss Prediction

This is the fourth match of the season at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and the pitch is yet again likely to be on the slower side. TKR Women got bowled out for just 78 runs in the previous game, batting secon,d and yet again, the side winning the toss will likely opt to bat first. A score around 140-145 is expected to be par with the pitch likely to aid spinners.

Weather Report

The weather in Guyana is set to be clear on Saturday for the match, with the clash set to commence on 4 PM local time. There is no chance of rain whatsoever, while the sun will be shining bright on the two teams when the game gets underway. The temperature during the match is expected to be around 30-31 Degrees Celsius in Guyana.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Player List

Abigail Bryce, Jahzara Claxton, Nerissa Crafton, Salonee Dangore, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Samara Ramnath, Rashada Williams, Zaida James

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Shawnisha Hector Batter Jess Jonassen All-Rounder Deandra Dottin (C) All-Rounder Jahzara Claxton Batter Shabika Gajnabi Batter Jannillea Glasgow All-Rounder Shikha Pandey Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Zaida James Bowler Samara Ramnath Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders Women have played two matches so far in the ongoing WCPL season and have lost both.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Player List

Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Realeanna Grimmond, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Madeline Penna, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysa Schultz, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Molly Penfold, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Realeanna Grimmond Batter Shemaine Campbelle (C) Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Laura Harris All-Rounder Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Chedean Nation All-Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have played two matches and won and lost a game each so far in WCPL 2025.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W and Trinbago Knight Riders-W have faced each other once before earlier this season. The Warriors emerged victorious in a low-scoring encounter.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders have tried two different opening partners in two matches while Lizelle Lee remained constant. But her partners couldn’t score many and hence, they struggled. The problem is unlikely to get solved as of now. On the contrary, the Warriors openerds are Amy Hunter and Realeanna Grimmond who added 53 runs for the first wicket. Looking at the understanding between them, Guyana Amazon Warriors are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Knight Riders.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Batters

Realeanna Grimmond to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W’s top batter

Realeanna Grimmond opens the innings for the Warriors and has so far scored 94 runs at an average of 94 in two outings and a strike rate of 101.07. With pitches being tough, her approach has worked perfectly at the top of the order for her side. With the Warriors one step away from making the final, Grimmond is expected to step up again and become the top batter for her team.

Lizelle Lee to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W's top batter

Lizelle Lee scored an unbeaten 39 in the previous game, even as the Knight Riders were skittled for just 78 runs. She carried her bat and seemed like she batted on an entirely different pitch. Lee is a class batter and has so far scored 75 runs in two outings at an average of 75. The Knight Riders are playing to stay alive in the competition and Lee will be expected to become the top batter for her side in this encounter.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Bowlers

Ashmini Munisar to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W’s top bowler

Ashmini Munisar has been the best bowler of the tournament. She is the highest wicket-taker this season in WCPL with five scalps to her name so far at an average of only 9 and a strike rate of 9.6. Her bowling economy rate of 5.62 is also the best and her variations have kept the batters guessing all the time. Hence, Munisar can be expected to become the top bowler for the Warriors.

Jess Jonassen to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top bowler

Jess Jonassen has kept the batters quiet with her spin variations so far. In two matches, she has accounted for three wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 16 after sending down eight overs. Her left-arm spin and can once again prove to be key. Hence, she is expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors