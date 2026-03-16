Facts: Trinbago Knight Riders lost the final in the previous edition of the WCPL.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the third-best team in the last season and finished with only one win in four matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors finished with only one win in four matches last season in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The presence of players like Shabnim Ismail, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor, the Warriors are looking extremely strong. Also, several personnel are new in the team and that will bring fresh energy to the team as they will hope to start their campaign on a high note.

Trinbago Knight Riders made it to the final of WCPL in 2024 but ended as runners-up, losing to Barbados Royals. However, they will be keen on going one step further this time around. Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey and Lizelle Lee are some of the veteran players part of the squad. However, they will need team work to go past a strong outfit like Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W chances of winning - 55%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shikha Pandey and the new ball are a very good love affair for her. She makes the new ball count more often than not and can be expected to open the innings with the ball. Pandey has played 62 Women’s T20Is so far and picked up 43 wickets at an average of 26.16 and an economy of 6.49 which is brilliant. Pandey can be expected to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Stafanie Taylor is a veteran player in the West Indies cricket history. Taylor has time and again played a crucial knocks for her team at the highest level to bail them out of trouble. She has scored 3426 runs at an average of 35 in 126 matches with 22 half-centuries to her credit. Taylor can be expected to score 25 runs in this extreme hot weather.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is expected to be decent for batters. Eight out of the last nine matches (played in Men’s CPL 2025) have been won by teams bowling first. The trend is likely to continue in this match as well, with a total around 150-155 expected to be par. Also, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

It is a 2 PM local time start in Guyana as far as the opening match of WCPL 2025 is concerned. The weather is decent in the build-up to the clash, as there is little to no chance of rain during the action in the middle. The temperature is expected to be around 31-32 Degrees Celsius during the match, and there is only a 10-15 percent chance of rain.

Trinbago Knight Riders-W News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Player List

Abigail Bryce, Jahzara Claxton, Nerissa Crafton, Salonee Dangore, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Samara Ramnath, Rashada Williams, Zaida James

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Jannillea Glasgow Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Shikha Pandey All-Rounder Jess Jonassen Batter Rashada Williams Batter Samara Ramnath All-Rounder Zaida James Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shawnisha Hector Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders-W Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders Women are playing their first match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Player List

Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Realeanna Grimmond, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Nyia Latchman, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Madeline Penna, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysa Schultz, Stefanie Taylor, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Laura Harris Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Stafanie Taylor All-Rounder Britney Cooper Batter Chedean Nation Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-Rounder Ashmini Munisar All-Rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Madeline Penna Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women are playing their first match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W and Trinbago Knight Riders-W are facing each other for the first time this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders-W

Laura Harris and Lauren Winfield-Hill are expected to open the innings for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Both batters are aggressive in nature and like to take the attack to the bowlers. On the other hand, the Knight Riders will most likely see Lizelle Lee and either Deandra Dottin or Glasgow open the innings with her. Clearly, looking at the continuity factor in terms of T20 leagues, Winfield and Harris are in touch and hence, Guyana Amazon Warriors are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to their Trinbago Knight Riders counterparts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W T20 Providence Stadium, Providence Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top batter

Deandra Dottin can turn the game on its head with her aggressive batting. The veteran has a massive experience of playing at the international level, having featured in 138 T20 Internationals, scoring 3004 runs at an average of almost 27 and a brilliant strike rate as well. Dottin is likely to bat in top three mostly and can play a game-changing knock for her side in this game against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Laura Harris to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top batter

Laura Harris has quickly made a reputation as a fierce hitter of the cricket ball. She will mostly open the innings and given her tendency to take the attack to the bowlers, her knock will be extremely crucial. Harris is currently striking at 159.17 after playing 123 matches in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Hence, Laura Harris is expected to be the top batter of the Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors-W vs Trinbago Knight Riders-W Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Trinbago Knight Riders-W’s top bowler

Australia’s Jess Jonassen has time and again proved the worth of her left-arm spin bowling. The 32-year-old has so far played 105 T20Is for Australia and picked up 96 wickets at a miserly economy of 5.76 and an average of 19.62. Jonassen has also played in five WCPL matches so far and has picked up four wickets. Hence, given her experience of featuring in T20 leagues worldwide, expect Jess Jonassen to become the top bowler for the Trinbago Knight Riders in this game.

Shabnim Ismail to be Guyana Amazon Warriors-W's top bowler

Shabnim Ismail is arguably the fastest bowler in the history of Women’s cricket. Although she has moved from the international circuit, her speed hasn’t gone down and is likely to trouble the batters in this game. She has played 113 T20Is and has picked up 123 wickets at an average of 18.62 and an economy of 5.77. Ismail is also one of the few bowlers with multiple five-wicket hauls in the shortest format of the game. Hence, Shabnim Ismail is expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors.