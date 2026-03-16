Facts: Anesu Mushangwe is the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women with eight wickets in four innings.

Victoria Women’s Ella Hayward is the third highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 255 runs in four innings.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Chances of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women are one of the least competitive teams in the Women’s National Cricket League this season and they have seen no respite whatsoever from the beginning. Their previous encounter against Queensland Women was a disaster from start to finish - although the former chose to bat first on their home ground, the batters just about managed to score 168 runs before getting bundled out in 40 overs. This was not a defendable total at all and the bowlers toppled four of Queensland Women’s wickets before the target was surpassed by six wickets.

On the other hand, Victoria Women have given the other teams a run for their money and suffered their first defeat of the season in the last outing versus South Australia Women. The former’s score of 241 was off the mark and they were bowled out entirely with five overs to spare. However, Meg Lanning and Ella Hayward anchored the innings with 89* and 55 runs, respectively, which put the team in a position to fight. Unfortunately, South Australia Women edged out victory by five wickets in the end.

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 24%

Victoria Women chance of winning - 76%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Australian Capital Territory Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Out of the four matches that ACT Women have played in the tournament this year, there has only been a single instance where the opening pair scored a double-digit partnership. The fact that they have tested out multiple opening lineups has also hurt them and as a consequence, they wound up with scores of 5, 9, 10 and 6 runs in the last four fixtures. They are yet to show signs of competitiveness and until they can land on a stable opening duo, the first wicket is not likely to flourish.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

ACT Women have played two games at Phillip Oval this season and they lost both times despite choosing to bat first on both occasions. So far, the average first innings score of 160 is not promising in the slightest and chasing it down would be a piece of cake. The toss winning side will prefer to field first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A 50% possibility of a downpour is expected at Canberra which will certainly disrupt the match and alter the result. The temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Dignam All-rounder Olivia Porter Batter Katie Mack (C) Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Annie Wikman Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Zoe Cooke Bowler Angelina Genford Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

ACT Women’s batting has been awful and this has set them back a great deal. They are not able to secure competitive scores against any team.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women’s three-match winning streak was, unfortunately, interrupted in the last outing but they have the strength to bounce back.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head

Victoria Women have the lead against Australian Capital Territory Women with three successive wins leading up to this match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australian Capital Territory Women - 2

Victoria Women - 3

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

ACT Women have tried out various opening combinations in the tournament so far but none of it seems to be clicking for the team. In the last three games this season, the team has secured awful opening partnerships of 5, 9 and 10 runs. Victoria Women’s first partnerships have not been significantly better but they have shown the ability to score a tad more with totals of 18, 39 and 14 runs between Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid in the last three fixtures. Since the latter have a more stable opening wicket, they are the favorites to outdo ACT Women’s openers.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack stands as ACT Women’s leading run scorer so far with 108 runs in four innings and an average of 27.00, including one half-century with 60 runs. In the previous game against Queensland Women, she was the second highest run-getter with 24 runs. The skipper has proved to be their most reliable batter and remains the top pick for the next match.

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Ella Hayward leads Victoria Women’s run charts with a total of 255 runs in four innings which includes a century and a half-century. The half-century was achieved in the last outing versus South Australia Women where she notched up 55 runs. With an exceptional average of 85.00, she is expected to come out on top once more.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Best Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

Anesu Mushangwe leads ACT Women’s bowling unit with eight wickets in four innings thus far and an average of 23.00. She is their most consistent wicket-taker, and she was among the top bowlers against Queensland Women in the last match where she took one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.50. She continues to be the top choice for the next game.

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Day is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team, having taken ten wickets in four innings until now. She was also tied as the top wicket-taker last time out with two wickets in ten overs. Averaging at 17.50, she is the leading contender against ACT Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Victoria Women Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.76 (Parimatch)

Victoria Women to win @ 1.32 (Parimatch) Australian Capital Territory Women are one of two teams this season who have failed to take victory in even a single match until now. They lost terribly in all four fixtures so far which put them in last place on the points table with a dismal net run rate of -2.282. They are going up against a team which stands in fourth position with three successive wins and a defeat, and this has given Victoria Women a significantly better net run rate of -0.193. Needless to say, the latter are in much better shape to clinch victory in the next clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





