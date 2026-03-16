Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Match Prediction
ACT
24%
Chance of Winning
VIC
76%
First class
Phillip Oval
Facts:
- Anesu Mushangwe is the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women with eight wickets in four innings.
- Victoria Women’s Ella Hayward is the third highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 255 runs in four innings.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Chances of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women are one of the least competitive teams in the Women’s National Cricket League this season and they have seen no respite whatsoever from the beginning. Their previous encounter against Queensland Women was a disaster from start to finish - although the former chose to bat first on their home ground, the batters just about managed to score 168 runs before getting bundled out in 40 overs. This was not a defendable total at all and the bowlers toppled four of Queensland Women’s wickets before the target was surpassed by six wickets.
On the other hand, Victoria Women have given the other teams a run for their money and suffered their first defeat of the season in the last outing versus South Australia Women. The former’s score of 241 was off the mark and they were bowled out entirely with five overs to spare. However, Meg Lanning and Ella Hayward anchored the innings with 89* and 55 runs, respectively, which put the team in a position to fight. Unfortunately, South Australia Women edged out victory by five wickets in the end.
- Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 24%
- Victoria Women chance of winning - 76%
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips
Australian Capital Territory Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Out of the four matches that ACT Women have played in the tournament this year, there has only been a single instance where the opening pair scored a double-digit partnership. The fact that they have tested out multiple opening lineups has also hurt them and as a consequence, they wound up with scores of 5, 9, 10 and 6 runs in the last four fixtures. They are yet to show signs of competitiveness and until they can land on a stable opening duo, the first wicket is not likely to flourish.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5
Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction
ACT Women have played two games at Phillip Oval this season and they lost both times despite choosing to bat first on both occasions. So far, the average first innings score of 160 is not promising in the slightest and chasing it down would be a piece of cake. The toss winning side will prefer to field first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
A 50% possibility of a downpour is expected at Canberra which will certainly disrupt the match and alter the result. The temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius.
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack (C)
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Annie Wikman
|
Batter
|
Rachel Carroll
|
Batter
|
Grace Lyons
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zoe Cooke
|
Bowler
|
Angelina Genford
|
Bowler
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
ACT Women’s batting has been awful and this has set them back a great deal. They are not able to secure competitive scores against any team.
Victoria Women Player List
Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nicole Faltum (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Olivia Henry
|
Batter
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Team Form
Victoria Women’s three-match winning streak was, unfortunately, interrupted in the last outing but they have the strength to bounce back.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head
Victoria Women have the lead against Australian Capital Territory Women with three successive wins leading up to this match.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Australian Capital Territory Women - 2
Victoria Women - 3
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds
Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)
ACT Women have tried out various opening combinations in the tournament so far but none of it seems to be clicking for the team. In the last three games this season, the team has secured awful opening partnerships of 5, 9 and 10 runs. Victoria Women’s first partnerships have not been significantly better but they have shown the ability to score a tad more with totals of 18, 39 and 14 runs between Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid in the last three fixtures. Since the latter have a more stable opening wicket, they are the favorites to outdo ACT Women’s openers.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women
First class
Phillip Oval, Canberra
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Best Batters
Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter
Katie Mack stands as ACT Women’s leading run scorer so far with 108 runs in four innings and an average of 27.00, including one half-century with 60 runs. In the previous game against Queensland Women, she was the second highest run-getter with 24 runs. The skipper has proved to be their most reliable batter and remains the top pick for the next match.
Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter
Ella Hayward leads Victoria Women’s run charts with a total of 255 runs in four innings which includes a century and a half-century. The half-century was achieved in the last outing versus South Australia Women where she notched up 55 runs. With an exceptional average of 85.00, she is expected to come out on top once more.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Best Bowlers
Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler
Anesu Mushangwe leads ACT Women’s bowling unit with eight wickets in four innings thus far and an average of 23.00. She is their most consistent wicket-taker, and she was among the top bowlers against Queensland Women in the last match where she took one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.50. She continues to be the top choice for the next game.
Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Day is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team, having taken ten wickets in four innings until now. She was also tied as the top wicket-taker last time out with two wickets in ten overs. Averaging at 17.50, she is the leading contender against ACT Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria Women
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.76 (Parimatch)
- Victoria Women to win @ 1.32 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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