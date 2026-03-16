Facts: Victoria all-rounder Ella Hayward has scored 261 runs in the season and has snared six wickets.

Victoria Women bowlers have taken 40 wickets in five games as opposed to 34 by ACT Women bowlers.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Chance Winning

Victoria Women and Australian Capital Territory Women will be up against each other for the second time in three days. Victoria Women occupy fifth place on the table with 12 points from five games and a net run-rate of -0.219. ACT Women are second last with only four points from five games.

Australian Capital Territory Women were finally able to open their account in this season, beating Victoria by two wickets in a low-scoring contest. Opting to bowl first, their bowling attack did an outstanding job to restrict the opponents to just 180.

Victoria Women just could not build any substantial partnerships with only three batters crossing the 20-run mark. Sophie Reid was the top scorer with 31 runs at the top. For ACT Women, Grace Dignam was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 44 in her full quota while Gabrielle Sutcliffe picked up 2 for 22 in eight overs.

Chasing the target, ACT Women lost an early wicket in the second over but the captain Katie Mack put them in a strong position with a fifty. They lost a few quick wickets to make it a tense affair but the lower order held their nerves to clinch the victory.

From the Victorian side, Sophie Day bowled an excellent spell of 2 for 29 in 10 overs with Tess Flintoff and Ella Hayward also claiming two scalps each.

Speaking of this encounter, Victoria Women will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Australian Capital Territory Women's chance of winning: 33%

Victoria Women’s chance of winning: 67%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Victoria Women legend Meg Lanning has scored 177 runs in five innings in this tournament at an average of 44 with one half century. You can bank on her sheer ability to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Nicole Faltum has been solid for Victoria at the top of the order, scoring 166 runs from five innings at an average of 33. She has hit two half centuries in the tournament. Betting on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women to have more fours 1.45 Bet on Batery Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery No Batter to score a 100 1.27 Bet on Batery

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

In the fifty-over format, teams generally prefer batting first unless the conditions are significantly in favour of bowlers. So far in this ongoing tournament, these two teams have played five games each and the team winning the toss opted to bat first in all but one game. Expect the toss-winning captain to choose to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Canberra on January 14th is likely to be partly sunny and warm through morning and afternoon. There could be some cloud cover but with only a 2% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a big concern for the game. The temperatures are expected to range between 26 to 32 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at around 26 kmph.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Digman All-rounder Olivia Porter Batter Katie Mack (c) Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Annie Wikman Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Alisha Bates All-rounder Paris Bowdler † Wicket-keeper Zoe Cooke Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have played five games in the tournament and have been victorious only once. Following four defeats on the trot, they finally registered a win against Victoria Women, chasing 181 with two wickets to spare.

Victoria Women Players List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nicole Faltum (c) Batter Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Ella Hayward All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women have also played five matches in the season so far, managing to win three games and losing twice. After winning the first three games, they have lost on back to back occasions. Victoria lost to South Australia by five wickets last month and to ACT Women by two wickets on Sunday.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

Victoria Women and Australian Capital Territory Women have faced each other six times in the fifty-over format since the start of 2023. Both teams have won three of these games.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to hit most fours @ 1.45 (Batery Bet)

Victoria Women boasts a stronger batting line-up, including Meg Lanning, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, and Sophie Day. ACT Women, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent performer. Bet on Victoria Women to hit most fours in the match.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women First class Phillip Oval, Canberra ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.374 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

Katie Mack has been the best batter for the ACT Women amidst a struggling unit. She has scored 159 runs from five innings at an average of 32, including two half centuries. She is coming off a 51-run knock in the previous game. Back Mack to be the top batter for ACT Women.

Ella Hayward to be the top batter for Victoria Women





Ella Hayward has been magnificent for Victoria in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 261 runs from six innings at an average of 65 and strike rate of 80. She has registered one century and a half century in the season. Back her to be the top Victoria Women batter.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Anesu Mushangwe has decent experience and has done well in Australia's domestic cricket. The leg-break bowler has taken nine wickets from five games in the competition at an economy of 4.25, including 3 for 48 against Queensland Women. Take a punt on her to be the top ACT Women bowler.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Day is one of the most consistent players in the Australian domestic circuit. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 12 wickets in this tournament from five games at 4.25 economy, including best figures of 4 for 32. Betting on her to be the top Victoria Women bowler seems a good move.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Victoria Women Australian Capital Territory Women to win the match @ 2.60 Batery Bet

Victoria Women to win the match @ 1.50 Batery Bet Victoria Women lost the previous encounter against ACT Women but will hold an edge heading into this game courtesy of a more all-round side. They have some excellent batters in Meg Lanning, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day. In the bowling attack, they have proven performers such as Georgia Prestwidge, Sasha Moloney, Flintoff and Day. Our prediction is for Victoria Women to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





