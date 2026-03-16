ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction
ACT
34%
Chance of Winning
WEA
66%
First class
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- Anesu Mushangwe leads Australian Capital Territory Women’s bowling attack with 12 wickets in eight innings.
- Maddy Darke is the leading batter for Western Australia Women with 296 runs in eight innings.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Chances of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women lost to Tasmania Women in the last game after a poor batting first where they piled on a ridiculously low score of 153. It was Shivani Mehta’s 52 which propelled the team to this score, and with no contributions from the rest the team had a paltry total to defend. Needless to say, Tasmania Women chased it down rather easily as they only lost two wickets in the process, handing ACT Women their sixth defeat of the season.
Western Australia Women continue to suffer a string of losses, and their last game versus Victoria Women was no exception. The former were the first to bat and they racked in 275 runs; Mikayla Hinkley top-scored with 83 runs while skipper and opener Chloe Piparo trailed closely behind with 77 runs. The bowlers, though, found it tough to prevent Victoria Women from overcoming the target and ended up conceding defeat by a single wicket.
- Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 34%
- Western Australia Women chance of winning - 66%
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips
Western Australia Women to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
The consistency that Western Australia Women have shown with their opening scores is truly praiseworthy considering Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke took the team’s first wicket to new heights. In the previous five matches, they have added 46, 59, 35, 65 and 165 runs to the first wicket. They have set an immaculate precedence for themselves and will be expected to continue meeting their own standards time and again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction
All four matches played at Phillip Oval this season have been won by those fielding first. The average first innings score of 168 resembles the score of a shorter format, unfit to be defended in limited overs cricket. Considering the target has been well below 200 in all games, chasing will be the sought after option in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Canberra will be mostly sunny on the day of the game with a 20% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Mack (C)
|
Batter
|
Rachel Carroll
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zoe Cooke
|
Bowler
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women broke their losing streak with two wins but resumed their losing ways immediately with two consecutive defeats.
Western Australia Women Player List
Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Bartholomew, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chloe Piparo (C)
|
Batter
|
Maddy Darke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rebecca McGrath
|
Batter
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
Batter
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Edgar
|
All-rounder
|
Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
|
Charis Bekker
|
Bowler
|
Zoe Britcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Shay Manolini
|
Bowler
Western Australia Women Team Form
Western Australia Women managed a single victory this season but they have the chance to take their second one, especially given their superior batting strength.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head
Western Australia Women come into this fixture on the back of four consecutive match wins against Australian Capital Territory Women.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Australian Capital Territory Women - 1
Western Australia Women - 4
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds
Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Olivia Porter and Grace Dignam’s partnership for Australian Capital Territory Women has not paid off as well as expected with scores of 0, 25 and 7 runs in the last three games. The latter was the common denominator on all three occasions as she scored a combined total of five runs during these games. Western Australia Women’s Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke are on a different plane altogether with totals of 46, 59 and 35 runs in the previous three outings. Naturally, they are the favorite opening pair for the next encounter.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women
First class
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Best Batters
Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter
Katie Mack did not do enough to help the team in the last match against Tasmania Women, having been out for 15. Despite this early dismissal, she is miles ahead of the rest of the team with 272 runs in eight innings and an average of 34.00. She also has three half-centuries so far, making her the leading contender for the next game.
Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter
Wicket-keeper batter Maddy Darke is the top batter for Western Australia Women with 296 runs in eight innings. In the last game versus Victoria Women, her score of 24 was not particularly impressive but she has an average of 42.28 which makes her the leading choice against Australian Capital Territory Women.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Best Bowlers
Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler
Anesu Mushangwe was the joint highest wicket-taker for Australian Capital Territory Women in the previous encounter, having taken one wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 4.85. She is also the team’s leading bowler overall with 12 wickets in eight innings. Although her average of 26.91 is less than ideal, she remains the top choice for the next match as well.
Amy Edgar to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Amy Edgar was tied as Western Australia Women’s top wicket-taker in the last game versus Victoria Women where her ten-over spell yielded a maiden, three wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 3.60. With ten wickets in five innings and an average of 17.60, she is expected to come out on top.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia Women
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.17 (Parimatch)
- Western Australia Women to win @ 1.52 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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