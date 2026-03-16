Facts: Katie Mack remains the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women with 284 runs in nine innings.

Maddy Darke stands as the leading batter for Western Australia Women with 355 runs in nine innings.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Chances of Winning

Western Australia Women achieved their second victory of the season rather easily against Australian Capital Territory Women. The latter batted first and they were disadvantaged by the strategy, having been asked to bat first on a fielding track. Australian Capital Territory Women notched up a score of 208; the top and middle order made virtually no contributions while the lower order picked up their slack. Zoe Cooke and Holly Ferling were tied as the top batters with 47 runs each but the total was not good enough to defend.

Western Australia Women did not take much time to get past the target and the batters put on quite a display. Wicket-keeper batter and opener Maddy Darke kicked off the innings with an excellent 59-run half-century while Mathilda Carmichael came in and scored an unbeaten 61. Mikayla Hinkley aided in finishing the chase with a score of 38 and in the end, Western Australia Women took victory by a six-wicket margin.

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 29%

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 71%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Western Australia Women to score high before the first dismissal

Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke are in a league of their own in terms of opening stands, considering they have posted truly commendable first partnerships in the last five games. They have scored 44, 46, 59, 35 and 65 runs together and do not seem to be backing down anytime soon. They have forged an unbreakable partnership which makes it highly likely for them to succeed once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

In the five fixtures held at Phillip Oval so far, the teams fielding first are five for five. The average first innings score of 176 is extremely low for this format of the game, and has been easily surpassed on all occasions. There is no doubt about the fact that the toss winning skipper will want to chase at this venue.

Weather Report

A 70% possibility of a downpour is going to put a damper on the match with scattered thunderstorms and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Katie Mack (C) Batter Annie Wikman Batter Shivani Mehta Batter Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Zoe Cooke Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Chelsea Moscript Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women enter this fixture on the back of three defeats, putting them on the backfoot once again.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Bartholomew, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe, Emily Arlott.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Rebecca McGrath Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women have three defeats in the last five matches but they have the batting strength to give the opposition a tough fight.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head

Western Australia Women continue to dominate over Australian Capital Territory Women, evident in the fact that the former have won all of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australian Capital Territory Women - 0

Western Australia Women - 5

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Grace Dignam and Olivia Porter’s partnership for Western Australia Women failed in the last match, as is customary at this point. In the last three games, they notched up scores of 1, 0 and 25 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. They are absolutely no match for Western Australia Women whose openers, Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke, have added 44, 46 and 59 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Their consistency makes them the favorite opening pair for the next game.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack was dismissed for 12 in the last match against Western Australia Women which was not a convincing performance at all. However, she still has a major lead over the other batters from the team with 284 runs in nine innings. Her average of 31.55, the best of the team, makes her the top choice for the next game.

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Darke was the second leading batter for Western Australia Women in the previous outing, having scored a remarkable half-century with 59 runs. This marks her third 50 of the season and she currently has 355 runs in nine innings, making her the team’s leading run-getter. Averaging at 44.37, she is expected to come out on top.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Western Australia Women Best Bowlers

Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

All-rounder Grace Dignam emerged as the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women in the last match where she picked two wickets in nine overs and achieved an impressive economy rate of 3.11. She is now the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with 13 wickets in nine innings and an average of 24.30, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Zoe Britcliffe to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Zoe Britcliffe was Western Australia Women’s second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter wherein she captured two wickets in her ten-over spell. She is also the second leading bowler for the team overall with 14 wickets in nine innings and an average of 23.78. She is anticipated to be their leading bowler this time around.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Western Australia Women Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.45 (Parimatch)

Western Australia Women to win @ 1.40 (Parimatch) Australian Capital Territory Women and Western Australia Women are both struggling at the bottom of the points table and are currently evenly matched with two wins apiece in nine games. The former are in last place with an awful net run rate of -1.199 while Western Australia Women are one spot above them with a marginally better net run rate of -0.447. The latter are absolutely the favorites to come out on top, especially since they beat their upcoming rivals in the last outing as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





