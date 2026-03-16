NSW (New South Wales Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction
NSW
72%
Chance of Winning
ACT
28%
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 487 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this campaign.
- With 369 runs, Katie Mack is the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women in this campaign.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning
New South Wales Women have had a decent campaign so far as they are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. After five wins in the first seven matches, New South Wales Women have lost two of the last three games. In the last match against South Australia Women they lost the game by two wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Australian Capital Territory Women have struggled to make an impact once again this season as they have three wins in ten matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 72%
- Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 28%
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 387 runs so far. In the last game Learoyd scored 71 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Grace Dignam has struggled to make an impact this season as in ten matches she has scored 86 runs with an average of 8.60. In the last match she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 14.5
Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
New South Wales Women News & Player List
New South Wales Women Player List
Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Claire Moore
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Batter
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
New South Wales Women Team Form
New South Wales Women have six wins so far and are currently third on the table. They have lost two of the last three matches.
Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Lyons
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Annie Wikman
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women have stuttered so far as they have three wins and are currently sixth on the table. They have three defeats in the last four matches.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head to Head
New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Australian Capital Territory Women 26-02. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
New South Wales Women: 26
Australian Capital Territory Women: 02
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds
New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women
Australian Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far. Australian Capital Territory Women have had an underwhelming campaign as they have won three games and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, New South Wales Women have six wins in ten matches and are currently third on the table. They head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Australian Capital Territory Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe New South Wales Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter
Tahlia Wilson was sensational in the last game against South Australia Women as she scored 62 runs in the game. With 487 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter
Katie Mack played a great knock in the last match against Western Australia Women as she scored 85 runs. With 369 runs so far, Mack is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers
Samantha Bates to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler
Samantha Bates has been the standout bowler for New South Wales in this campaign. Even though she only bagged one wicket in the last match, with 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler
Grace Dignam was the stand out bowler in the last game as she bagged three wickets against Western Australia Women. With 16 wickets thus far, Dignam is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales Women
- New South Wales Women to win - 1.38 (PariMatch)
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win - 2.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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