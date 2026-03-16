NSW (New South Wales Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction NSW 72 % Chance of Winning ACT 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New South Wales Women take on Australian Capital Territory Women in the 37th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 04:30 PM IST.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales Women have had a decent campaign so far as they are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. After five wins in the first seven matches, New South Wales Women have lost two of the last three games. In the last match against South Australia Women they lost the game by two wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Australian Capital Territory Women have struggled to make an impact once again this season as they have three wins in ten matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 72%

Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 28%

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New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 387 runs so far. In the last game Learoyd scored 71 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Grace Dignam has struggled to make an impact this season as in ten matches she has scored 86 runs with an average of 8.60. In the last match she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 14.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women 1.43 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams Batter Claire Moore All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Sarah Coyte Batter Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have six wins so far and are currently third on the table. They have lost two of the last three matches.

Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Grace Dignam Batter Katie Mack Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Shivani Mehta Batter Annie Wikman All-rounder Zoe Cooke All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have stuttered so far as they have three wins and are currently sixth on the table. They have three defeats in the last four matches.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Australian Capital Territory Women 26-02. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

New South Wales Women: 26

Australian Capital Territory Women: 02

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Australian Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far. Australian Capital Territory Women have had an underwhelming campaign as they have won three games and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, New South Wales Women have six wins in ten matches and are currently third on the table. They head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Australian Capital Territory Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe New South Wales Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson was sensational in the last game against South Australia Women as she scored 62 runs in the game. With 487 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter

Katie Mack played a great knock in the last match against Western Australia Women as she scored 85 runs. With 369 runs so far, Mack is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers

Samantha Bates to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler

Samantha Bates has been the standout bowler for New South Wales in this campaign. Even though she only bagged one wicket in the last match, with 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler

Grace Dignam was the stand out bowler in the last game as she bagged three wickets against Western Australia Women. With 16 wickets thus far, Dignam is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.