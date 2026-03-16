NSW (New South Wales Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction NSW 78 % Chance of Winning ACT 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New South Wales Women take on Australian Capital Territory Women in the 40th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 21 at 04:30 AM IST.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales Women have had a decent campaign so far as they are in the mix to make the finals this season, they are one point shy of South Australia Women who are second on the table. New South Wales head into the final round of matches after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Australian Capital Territory Women have struggled to find their footing in this tournament as they have managed just three wins in eleven matches and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 78%

Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 22%

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New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 468 runs so far. In the last two matches she has scored 71 and 81 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Grace Dignam has struggled to make an impact this season as in 11 matches she has scored 136 runs with an average of 12.36 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women 1.75 Bet on Batery

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams Batter Claire Moore All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Sarah Coyte Batter Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have seven wins so far and are currently third on the table. They head into this game after back to back wins.

Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Grace Dignam Batter Katie Mack Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Shivani Mehta Batter Annie Wikman All-rounder Zoe Cooke All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have stuttered so far as they have three wins and are currently sixth on the table. They have four defeats in the last five matches.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Australian Capital Territory Women 27-02. Both sides went head to head this season and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales Women: 27

Australian Capital Territory Women: 02

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Australian Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far. Australian Capital Territory Women have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they have won just three matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, New South Wales are still in the fight for the second spot as they are one point off South Australia who are currently second on the table. They head into this game after back to back wins and in the last match they went head to head against ACT Women and New South Wales dominated the game as they won the tie by 42 runs. Even though ACT Women had a better opening stand in the game we expect New South Wales openers to dominate the game and have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women First class Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.05 Bet Now!

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson was sensational in the last game against ACT Women as she discord 142 runs in the match. With 629 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter

Katie Mack has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for ACT Women this season. With 385 runs so far, Mack is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson has been sensational this season. In the last game she bagged four wickets against ACT Women and with 19 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler

Grace Dignam did not have a great game in the last outing against New South Wales. Dignam has been the standout bowler so far as with 17 wickets she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.