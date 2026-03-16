NSW (New South Wales Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction
NSW
78%
Chance of Winning
ACT
22%
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 629 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this campaign.
- With 385 runs, Katie Mack is the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women in this campaign.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning
New South Wales Women have had a decent campaign so far as they are in the mix to make the finals this season, they are one point shy of South Australia Women who are second on the table. New South Wales head into the final round of matches after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.
Unlike their opponents, Australian Capital Territory Women have struggled to find their footing in this tournament as they have managed just three wins in eleven matches and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 78%
- Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 22%
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 468 runs so far. In the last two matches she has scored 71 and 81 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Grace Dignam has struggled to make an impact this season as in 11 matches she has scored 136 runs with an average of 12.36 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
New South Wales Women News & Player List
New South Wales Women Player List
Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Claire Moore
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Batter
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
New South Wales Women Team Form
New South Wales Women have seven wins so far and are currently third on the table. They head into this game after back to back wins.
Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Lyons
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Annie Wikman
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women have stuttered so far as they have three wins and are currently sixth on the table. They have four defeats in the last five matches.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head to Head
New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Australian Capital Territory Women 27-02. Both sides went head to head this season and New South Wales won the game.
Head to Head
New South Wales Women: 27
Australian Capital Territory Women: 02
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds
New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women
Australian Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far. Australian Capital Territory Women have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they have won just three matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, New South Wales are still in the fight for the second spot as they are one point off South Australia who are currently second on the table. They head into this game after back to back wins and in the last match they went head to head against ACT Women and New South Wales dominated the game as they won the tie by 42 runs. Even though ACT Women had a better opening stand in the game we expect New South Wales openers to dominate the game and have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter
Tahlia Wilson was sensational in the last game against ACT Women as she discord 142 runs in the match. With 629 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter
Katie Mack has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for ACT Women this season. With 385 runs so far, Mack is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers
Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson has been sensational this season. In the last game she bagged four wickets against ACT Women and with 19 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler
Grace Dignam did not have a great game in the last outing against New South Wales. Dignam has been the standout bowler so far as with 17 wickets she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales Women
- New South Wales Women to win - 1.28 (PariMatch)
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win - 2.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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