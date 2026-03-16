New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Match Prediction, Odds & Tips- Women's National Cricket League, March 2
QUE
45%
Chance of Winning
NSW
55%
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Facts:
- With 667 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this campaign.
- With 542 runs, Charli Knott is the leading run scorer for Queensland Women in this campaign.
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning
New South Wales Women have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they were consistent thus far and ended the group stages with eight wins in 12 matches and ended up second on the table. New South Wales head into this game after three wins in the last four matches, they beat ACT Women in the last game by eight wickets.
Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they started their campaign with back to back defeats but they managed to turn things around as they won eight of the next ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Queensland Women’ chances of winning - 45%
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 497 runs. In the last three matches she has scored 71, 81 and 29 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Georgia Voll has only played six games in this tournament but has made an impact in this tournament. So far she has scored 301 runs with an average of 60.20 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5
Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
New South Wales Women News & Player List
New South Wales Women Player List
Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Claire Moore
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Batter
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
New South Wales Women Team Form
New South Wales Women had a strong finish in the group stages as they won three of the last four games and ended up second on the table.
Queensland Women News & Player List
Queensland Women Player List
Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Wk), Mikayla Wrigley (Wk), Bonnie Berry, Catherine White, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
Batter
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Lucy Bourke
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
All-rounder
|
Courtney Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Lily Bassingthwaighte
|
Bowler
|
Lilli Hamilton
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women have been brilliant after they lost the first two matches as they ended up with eight wins in the last ten games and ended up at the top of the table.
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Head to Head
New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Queensland Women 50-11. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions New South Wales Women won the game.
Head to Head
New South Wales Women: 50
Queensland Women: 11
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds
New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Queensland Women
Queensland Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages and were the best two teams in this tournament but teams ended up with eight wins in 12 matches and have had a strong finish to the group stages. New South Wales head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and would be hoping to dominate this fixture once again this term. On the other hand Queensland Women head into this game after four wins in the last five matches, both teams went head to head earlier this season and on both occasions New South Wales Women dominated the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both head to head games New South Wales had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Brisbane
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter
Tahlia Wilson has been sensational in this campaign thus far. In the last game she scored 38 and with 667 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’ top batter
Charli Knott has been the best batter for Queensland Women this season. With 542 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side and in the last game she scored 62 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers
Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson continued her brilliant form in the last game as she bagged another two wickets. With 21 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicola Hancock to be Queensland Women’ top bowler
Nicola Hancock has been the most consistent bowler for Queensland Women this season. In the last match she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales Women
- New South Wales Women to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Queensland Women to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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