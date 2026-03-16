Facts: With 667 runs, Tahlia Wilson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women in this campaign.

With 542 runs, Charli Knott is the leading run scorer for Queensland Women in this campaign.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales Women have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they were consistent thus far and ended the group stages with eight wins in 12 matches and ended up second on the table. New South Wales head into this game after three wins in the last four matches, they beat ACT Women in the last game by eight wickets.

Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they started their campaign with back to back defeats but they managed to turn things around as they won eight of the next ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Anika Learoyd has been sensational thus far for New South Wales Women as she has scored 497 runs. In the last three matches she has scored 71, 81 and 29 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Voll has only played six games in this tournament but has made an impact in this tournament. So far she has scored 301 runs with an average of 60.20 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales Women 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams Batter Claire Moore All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Sarah Coyte Batter Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women had a strong finish in the group stages as they won three of the last four games and ended up second on the table.

Queensland Women News & Player List

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Wk), Mikayla Wrigley (Wk), Bonnie Berry, Catherine White, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott Batter Sianna Ginger Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill All-rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Lucy Bourke All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Courtney Sippel Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Lilli Hamilton Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women have been brilliant after they lost the first two matches as they ended up with eight wins in the last ten games and ended up at the top of the table.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture against Queensland Women 50-11. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions New South Wales Women won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales Women: 50

Queensland Women: 11

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Queensland Women

Queensland Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages and were the best two teams in this tournament but teams ended up with eight wins in 12 matches and have had a strong finish to the group stages. New South Wales head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and would be hoping to dominate this fixture once again this term. On the other hand Queensland Women head into this game after four wins in the last five matches, both teams went head to head earlier this season and on both occasions New South Wales Women dominated the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both head to head games New South Wales had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson has been sensational in this campaign thus far. In the last game she scored 38 and with 667 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’ top batter

Charli Knott has been the best batter for Queensland Women this season. With 542 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side and in the last game she scored 62 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson continued her brilliant form in the last game as she bagged another two wickets. With 21 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicola Hancock to be Queensland Women’ top bowler

Nicola Hancock has been the most consistent bowler for Queensland Women this season. In the last match she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.