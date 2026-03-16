NSW (New South Wales Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction NSW 57 % Chance of Winning SAS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New South Wales Women and South Australia Women are scheduled to take on each other for the first time in the Women’s National Cricket League this season, meeting on February 7, 2025. Their encounter is going to be held at Cricket Central, Sydney, starting at 4:30 A.M IST.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Chances of Winning

New South Wales Women’s batting display was horrendous in the previous game against Western Australia Women where the former batted first and scored 102 runs. Not a single batter was able to put on a competent score and the entire team was bowled out in a mere 32 overs. Western Australia Women lost three wickets in the process of their chase but it did not take much effort to get the job done eventually.

South Australia Women lost two matches back-to-back at the hands of Queensland Women. In the last game, Queensland Women did a stellar job by scoring 327 runs and it was an uphill battle for South Australia Women. During their chase, Hollie Armitage garnered a ton with precisely 100 runs and Courtney Webb was next in line with 62 runs. However, they still fell short by 40 runs as the rest of the batters failed to make up the deficit.

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 57%

South Australia Women chance of winning - 43%

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Tahlia Wilson’s performance has dropped off steadily at the front and it has had a major impact on New South Wales Women’s first wicket. Elsa Hunter has also been quite blow hot and cold with her scores but she has showcased an ability to score well. Together, they have amassed 0, 36, 10, 36 and 22 runs in the last five matches before the fall of the first wicket. However, they have the potential to take South Australia Women’s bowlers head-on and do better in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

In the tournament thus far, no matches have been played at Cricket Central but six games were hosted here in the 2024 season. The record was split with a scoreline of 3-3 between the teams batting and fielding first, but the average first innings score of 212 was quite low. Chasing will be the top choice of the toss winning skipper in the next game.

Weather Report

Despite cloudy conditions, a light 10% likelihood of rain is expected at Sydney with the temperature touching 29 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Claire Moore Batter Frankie Nicklin Batter Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women’s batting was off the mark in the last match but they have the firepower to bounce back in the next game.

South Australia Women Player List

Bridget Patterson (c), Jemma Barsby, Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Bridget Patterson (C) Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Ellie Johnston Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ella Wilson All-rounder Alex Price Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women come into this match on the back of two successive losses and could be on the backfoot this time as well.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head

New South Wales Women and South Australia Women are tied with two wins apiece in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New South Wales Women - 2

South Australia Women - 2

Abandoned - 1

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

New South Wales Women’s opening wicket has suffered as a result of Tahlia Wilson’s inability to score big, and her partnership with Elsa Hunter brought about substandard totals of 0, 36 and 10 runs in the last three games. On the other hand, South Australia Women’s first partnership declined after Emma de Broughe replaced Ellie Johnston for the last two matches, and she partnered up with skipper Bridget Patterson to secure scores of 24 and 1. Since the pair are yet to find their feet, New South Wales Women’s openers are favored for the next fixture.

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Batters

Anika Learoyd to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Anika Learoyd was dismissed on two in the previous game against Western Australia Women and she did not get the chance to make an impact. However, her position as New South Wales Women’s top batter remains intact with 315 runs in eight innings, including a century and two half-centuries. She has an average of 39.37 in the competition which makes her the top choice for the next game.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Courtney Webb notched up her third half-century of the season with 62 runs in the previous match versus Queensland Women. Even though she was not the top batter in the innings, she has a massive lead over the other batters in the team with 518 runs in eight innings. With an average of 74.00, she is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming game.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams delivered just three overs in the previous outing against Western Australia Women where she did not capture any wickets. Nevertheless, she is tied as the team’s second leading bowler with 11 wickets in six innings. Her exceptional bowling average of 10.00 makes her the top pick against South Australia Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington emerged as South Australia Women’s leading bowler in the last match versus Queensland Women where she picked four wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.10. Overall, she has a monopoly in her team’s bowling unit with 21 wickets in eight innings and an average of 19.28. She is anticipated to be their top bowler once again.