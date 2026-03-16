Facts: Tahlia Wilson is now the leading batter for New South Wales Women with 425 runs in nine innings.

South Australia Women’s Courtney Webb remains the top batter of the competition with 526 runs in nine innings.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Chances of Winning

New South Wales Women improved their position in the tournament with a victory over South Australia Women in the previous encounter. The former elected to bat first and they managed to secure a total of 229. Apart from opener Tahlia Wilson’s 112 not out, the rest of the team made scant contributions and they had a low score on the board. South Australia Women’s Madeline Penna achieved a stellar four-wicket haul which made life easier for their side.

However, South Australia Women squandered their opportunity for a victory despite being tasked with a simple chase. After an early collapse of the top order, the remaining batters barely managed 185 runs before they were bundled out. This handed New South Wales Women an easy 44-run triumph.

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 59%

South Australia Women chance of winning - 41%

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score low before first dismissal

Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter’s inconsistency has been a major problem for the first wicket and their scores are not nearly enough for the team. In the previous five games, there have only been two instances where their partnerships were competent, seeing as they added 8, 0, 36, 10 and 36 runs to the first wicket. They are not expected to set up a competitive total this time around either.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

The last game between the teams was also hosted at Cricket Central where New South Wales Women elected to bat first. Although their total of 229 was quite low, they were able to defend it well and the opposition struggled throughout their chase. This will make batting first the top choice for the next outing as well.

Weather Report

A huge 50% likelihood of a washout is predicted at Sydney which could disrupt the match. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with the temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Claire Moore Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Hannah Darlington All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women were not deterred by their defeat against Western Australia Women since they returned to winning ways. They have four wins in the last five matches.

South Australia Women Player List

Bridget Patterson (c), Jemma Barsby, Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Bridget Patterson (C) Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Ellie Johnston Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Alex Price Bowler Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women have lost four of the last five fixtures which does not inspire confidence in their ability to come back stronger in this game.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head

New South Wales Women have a slight advantage over South Australia Women with three victories in the last five games between the teams.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New South Wales Women - 3

South Australia Women - 2

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter have been ridiculously inconsistent and that has affected New South Wales Women’s first partnership quite a bit; in the last three games, the pair score 8, 0 and 36 runs together before the first dismissal. However, this was not enough and they were outperformed by South Australia Women in the last encounter. Although the latter have also had their own troubles with scoring, Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson secured totals of 15, 24 and 1 in the previous three games. The bookmakers place their faith in South Australia Women to achieve a better opening stand than their rivals.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Australia Cricket Central, null New South Wales Breakers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.865 Bet Now! South Australian Scorpions (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.98 Bet Now!

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia Wilson went up against South Australia Women in great form during the last match where she notched up an unbeaten century with 112 runs. She has now overtaken all the other batters in the team to claim the top spot with 425 runs in nine innings. With a stellar average of 53.12, the opener is expected to keep up the momentum.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Courtney Webb had a disappointing outing against New South Wales Women last time out where she departed for just eight runs. However, she remains the team’s leading run scorer by a massive margin with 526 runs in nine innings. Moreover, she is averaging at 65.75 which makes her the leading choice for the next game, too.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Adams was the second highest wicket-taker for New South Wales Women in the last match where she picked three wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 4.44. She is also the second leading bowler overall with 14 wickets in seven innings. Her brilliant average of 10.71 makes her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied as the second leading bowler for South Australia Women in the previous encounter where her 9.4-over spell yielded two wickets along with an economy rate of 6.00. Nevertheless, she remains unchallenged at the top with 23 wickets in nine innings and an average of 20.13, making her the top contender against New South Wales Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales Women New South Wales Women to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)

South Australia Women to win @ 1.88 (Parimatch) South Australia Women’s setback in the last match marked their third defeat in a row and they put themselves at risk of getting surpassed by the other teams. They stand fourth on the table with five wins in nine games and a net run rate of 0.450. On the other hand, New South Wales Women have the potential to give the table toppers a run for their money as they are currently placed second with six victories in nine fixtures and a net run rate of 0.330. Since they took victory in the previous match, the bookmakers are positive they will do so once again. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





