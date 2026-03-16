(NSW) New South Wales Women vs (SOA) South Australia Women Match Prediction
NSW
59%
Chance of Winning
SOA
41%
Australia
Cricket Central
Facts:
- Tahlia Wilson is now the leading batter for New South Wales Women with 425 runs in nine innings.
- South Australia Women’s Courtney Webb remains the top batter of the competition with 526 runs in nine innings.
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Chances of Winning
New South Wales Women improved their position in the tournament with a victory over South Australia Women in the previous encounter. The former elected to bat first and they managed to secure a total of 229. Apart from opener Tahlia Wilson’s 112 not out, the rest of the team made scant contributions and they had a low score on the board. South Australia Women’s Madeline Penna achieved a stellar four-wicket haul which made life easier for their side.
However, South Australia Women squandered their opportunity for a victory despite being tasked with a simple chase. After an early collapse of the top order, the remaining batters barely managed 185 runs before they were bundled out. This handed New South Wales Women an easy 44-run triumph.
- New South Wales Women chance of winning - 59%
- South Australia Women chance of winning - 41%
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips
New South Wales Women to score low before first dismissal
Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter’s inconsistency has been a major problem for the first wicket and their scores are not nearly enough for the team. In the previous five games, there have only been two instances where their partnerships were competent, seeing as they added 8, 0, 36, 10 and 36 runs to the first wicket. They are not expected to set up a competitive total this time around either.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction
The last game between the teams was also hosted at Cricket Central where New South Wales Women elected to bat first. Although their total of 229 was quite low, they were able to defend it well and the opposition struggled throughout their chase. This will make batting first the top choice for the next outing as well.
Weather Report
A huge 50% likelihood of a washout is predicted at Sydney which could disrupt the match. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with the temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius.
New South Wales Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
|
Maitlan Brown
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
All-rounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
New South Wales Women Team Form
New South Wales Women were not deterred by their defeat against Western Australia Women since they returned to winning ways. They have four wins in the last five matches.
South Australia Women Player List
Bridget Patterson (c), Jemma Barsby, Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Alex Price
|
Bowler
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Neale
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Team Form
South Australia Women have lost four of the last five fixtures which does not inspire confidence in their ability to come back stronger in this game.
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head
New South Wales Women have a slight advantage over South Australia Women with three victories in the last five games between the teams.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
New South Wales Women - 3
South Australia Women - 2
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds
South Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter have been ridiculously inconsistent and that has affected New South Wales Women’s first partnership quite a bit; in the last three games, the pair score 8, 0 and 36 runs together before the first dismissal. However, this was not enough and they were outperformed by South Australia Women in the last encounter. Although the latter have also had their own troubles with scoring, Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson secured totals of 15, 24 and 1 in the previous three games. The bookmakers place their faith in South Australia Women to achieve a better opening stand than their rivals.
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women
Australia
Cricket Central, null
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter
Tahlia Wilson went up against South Australia Women in great form during the last match where she notched up an unbeaten century with 112 runs. She has now overtaken all the other batters in the team to claim the top spot with 425 runs in nine innings. With a stellar average of 53.12, the opener is expected to keep up the momentum.
Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter
Courtney Webb had a disappointing outing against New South Wales Women last time out where she departed for just eight runs. However, she remains the team’s leading run scorer by a massive margin with 526 runs in nine innings. Moreover, she is averaging at 65.75 which makes her the leading choice for the next game, too.
New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Adams was the second highest wicket-taker for New South Wales Women in the last match where she picked three wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 4.44. She is also the second leading bowler overall with 14 wickets in seven innings. Her brilliant average of 10.71 makes her the top pick for the upcoming game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied as the second leading bowler for South Australia Women in the previous encounter where her 9.4-over spell yielded two wickets along with an economy rate of 6.00. Nevertheless, she remains unchallenged at the top with 23 wickets in nine innings and an average of 20.13, making her the top contender against New South Wales Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales Women
- New South Wales Women to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- South Australia Women to win @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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